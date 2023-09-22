Chancellor Martin announces retirement

After 14 years of a storied career as chancellor of N.C. A&T, Harold L. Martin, Sr. is retiring after the 2023-24 academic school year.

​​Late Friday afternoon an email was sent to students, faculty and staff of the university announcing his retirement.

Before Martin was the chancellor, he was a student of the university. Martin earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering at A&T before completing his Ph.D. at Virginia Tech.

He re-joined the university in 2009 and has served as chancellor ever since. Throughout his tenure as leader of the largest public HBCU in the nation, much change has occurred in academics and population.

“We turned around an enrollment decline, not only becoming America’s largest HBCU for the past decade, but the largest any HBCU has ever become,” Martin wrote in the email.

The news comes just months after the university unveiled “Preeminence 2030: North Carolina A&T Blueprint,” a strategic plan for continuing growth of the historically black university led by Martin and the board of trustees.

Throughout his tenure, Martin has proven his skill as a leader, successfully bringing about change in infrastructure.

“I could go on, as what I’ve shared above just scratches the surface of the transformational change that has taken place at our university,” Martin said.

“Because of those accomplishments, A&T is now in an increasingly viable position to pursue recognition as an R1-Very High Research Activity campus via the Carnegie Classification for Institutions of Higher Education system. It is yet another challenge that A&T has committed to meet, and I have no doubt that we will.”

Chancellor Martin closed the email on a personal note, detailing his excitement to begin the next phase of his life; enjoying family while still supporting Aggieland.

“​​Davida and I are very much looking forward to this next phase in our lives, as I join her in retirement – one that is filled with grandchildren and family, travel and adventure and many visits to Aggieland,” Martin said.

“She and I share a deep sense of gratitude for the enormous role that A&T has played in both our lives, a commitment to its strong and accomplished future and a great love for the many wonderful friends who make up our university.”

Despite the announcement, Martin affirmed that he will fulfill his duties throughout the school year, and will work diligently to find his replacement.

“Details will be announced soon on a national search for a new chancellor, and I will do all that I can to ensure an orderly, successful transition,” Martin shared. “I am committed to ensuring A&T will be left in strong, capable hands.”