N.C. A&T set to premiere short series “Our Blues Make Us Gold”

Though production initially began in 2019, “Our Blues Make Us Gold” has recently been brought to the big screen at N.C. A&T, and has been receiving much praise.

“Our Blues Make Us Gold” takes a trip down memory lane in Aggieland. It highlights significant student and alumni moments in A&T history dating back to its founding in 1891.

The first episode premiered on Sept. 12. and episodes 2 and 3 premiered two weeks later at the end of September.

Husband and Wife Ashley Shante and Brandon Gerard are the principals of the production company A2B Studios, responsible for putting together the series. The couple persevered through shooting despite the disruption of the 2020 pandemic.

Shante and Gerard have a combined 20 years of film production experience as well as being creative partners. A2B Studios is synonymous with intimate and emotional storytelling productions.

The first episode focuses on agriculture and STEM growth over time. The second episode focused on Willie A. Deese’s College of Business and Economics’s influence on some of America’s most prominent business moguls. The third episode focused on A&T’s impact on sports and entertainment.

The docuseries in its entirety is set to preview this Friday, Oct. 28th, in Harrison Auditorium from 1-4 p.m. Michael “Juss Mikey” Bivens and Rhushaun “Lil Obeezy” Holley and will host the event.

Sophomore public relations student Janay Barbee spoke about the importance of uplifting N.C. A&T alums in this current climate.

“I think it’s important that current undergraduate students have the opportunity to look at the people who paved the way for them,” Barbee said. “I know for me, it has kept me motivated to put my best foot forward as a student.”

Barbee’s statement holds true for many students as we are in the middle of midterm season, and Halloween is right around the corner.

Sophomore criminal justice student Talia Smallwood felt similarly about the series and its lasting impact on students.

“I’ve enjoyed every episode so far and expect great things for the episode this weekend,” Smallwood said. “I usually don’t attend events like this on campus, but something made me feel compelled to come out and learn more about my school’s history.”

Smallwood is also a part of the many students who have continued to come out and support the series.

General Admission RSVP for “Our Blues Makes Us Golds” docuseries preview will go live this weekend via Eventbrite.