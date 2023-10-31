Vandalism occurs at N.C. A&T amid Israel-Palestine conflict

Earlier this morning, N.C. A&T’s campus was vandalized in several locations, including the Campus Recreation Center, the “North Carolina A&T State University” sign by the Dudley Administration Building, and the Academic Classroom Building.

In an email sent to students by the University Communications, they stated that the UPD cameras suspect that the culprit was wearing all black clothing with their face covered and had a black book bag.

Some of the vandalized sayings included “NCAT pays for genocide,” “Free Palestine,” and “fight back.”

These signs highlight a broader issue that has reverberated throughout the nation as a result of the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian-militant group, Hamas.

One saying spray painted on the “North Carolina A&T State University” sign was “Free Congo.” This statement seemed to be in relation to some ongoing humanitarian and genocide issues in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Last week, A&T students participated in a national walkout around the reflection pool as a call to end U.S. aid to Israel and in support of a cease-fire of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Following the vandalism, A&T’s police department sent a statement to students and faculty. The statement reads:

“We take this matter seriously, and UPD is actively working to identify those responsible and ensure appropriate measures are taken to address the issue and prevent future incidents. The safety and preservation of the North Carolina A&T campus environment are of utmost importance, and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and respectful atmosphere for all members of our community.”

This investigation is ongoing.





