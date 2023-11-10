Sigma+Gamma+Rho+Sorority+Inc.+crown+the+new+misters+for+their+royal+court+for+the+Gamma+chapter

The annual Mister Sigma Gamma Rho pageant was held in Harrison Auditorium Oct. 8 by the Gamma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc.

Amillia Bell, a junior mass communications and supply chain management student, served as the coordinator for the event, and also serves as Miss Sigma Gamma Rho and service chairperson. Her duty as coordinator was to ensure the event ran smoothly.

“I’m most excited to see it all come together. Just seeing how all their hard work shows throughout the pageant and ultimately see who prospers in the end,” Bell said.

Three judges oversaw the decision-making of the next Mister Sigma Gamma Rho, including Dr. Ashley Proctor, Jamal Featherstone and Antonio Kornegay. Kornegay served as Mister Sigma Gamma Rho in the 2021-22 academic school year. Kornegay graduated from N.C. A&T in the spring of 2023 and was looking to prepare the Gamma chapter with someone who could uphold the standard he left behind as Mister Sigma Gamma Rho.

From introductions to judge deliberation, contestants produced fly dance moves, displayed bomb outfits, presented A-game talents and tons of passion and creativity in the question-and-answer section.

In hopes of gaining the position of Mister Sigma Gamma Rho, the young men opened with a 2000’s inspired hip hop dance. Following the choreographed dance, each contestant introduced themselves announcing their name, major, classification, a quote and their contestant number.

In the introductions category, each contestant dressed to represent the class superlative given to them by what their aspirations entail. Contestants were judged on confidence, projection, energy and stage presence. Each contestant then displayed a talent that would set them apart from the other competing misters. The talents included singing, liturgical dancing, scientific experiments, instrument playing and spoken word.

After the brief intermission, contestants began the question-and-answer portion. Each contestant answered two questions. The first question asked was “Why did you pick the Mister Sigma Gamma Rho pageant over all the other pageants?” The second question was chosen at random as the misters had the opportunity to grab a slip of paper out of a box with the question on it.

With all the energy, confidence, power and excitement brought to the stage, judges were left to determine the next Mister Sigma Gamma Rho. During this moment of deliberation, the former Mister and Misses of the 2022-23 royal court gave their final walks.

Amari Budd, a junior industrial and systems engineering student, served as the 2022-23 Mister Sigma Gamma Rho. After his last walk, Budd described his experience as a mister as an opportunity to grow.

“Be patient, be innovative … do everything you can for the chapter. They’ll give back to you the same way you give back to them and just enjoy the ride,” Budd explained.

Following the last walks, contestants were given an award for their participation in the pageant. Winners were announced, crowned and welcomed to the royalty.

Mister Blue and Gold for the 2023-24 academic school year is Darius King. Serving alongside him is Cameran Gilliam as Mister 1922, Ja’vean Best as Mister Gamma, and Julian Johnson was selected to be the next Mister Sigma Gamma Rho.

Johnson is excited to use his personal branding and service initiatives to fulfill his position as Mister Sigma Gamma Rho.

“I’m just ready to get to work and serve the community…People can expect service events that provide service to kids in the community that have health needs,” said Johnson, a sophomore business marketing student.

Johnson and the new misters are looking forward to an insightful reign and here’s what some of the audience members had to say about their experience at the night’s event.

A&T students enjoyed the event, and are excited to see what the next mister’s do for the remainder of the school year.

“My favorite part of tonight was the talent portion because I wasn’t expecting some of the things they did. It very much kept me on my toes, because the guys brought a lot of energy,” said Kyla Wilkins, a junior liberal studies and mass communications student. “I’m looking forward to what the court does as a whole.”