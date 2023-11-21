The Mu Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. introduces the newest queens to its royal court

Family and friends gathered in Harrison Auditorium last Sunday to welcome the new royal court of the Mu Psi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.. 12 contestants competed in front of a panel of four judges to see who would be crowned as the next Miss Omega Psi Phi.

The contestants competed in four categories, including introductions, swimwear, talent and question and answer.

The theme for the event was “Red Carpet Royalty: Hollywood Edition”. By the night’s end, contestants would have shown who could really take the heat of the spotlight.

Before the event began, the pageant coordinator and Spring 23’ initiate of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Jordan Ruff, expressed his excitement for the dance and talent portion of the pageant.

“I’m looking forward to the dances and talent portion. They will really shock the crowd,” said Ruff.

Lights, cameras and action are how the night began. As the event kicked off, contestants performed a choreographed dance displaying their cohesiveness yet ability to stand out in a crowd.

Following the dance portion were formal introductions. Contestants dressed in shimmering, gold two-piece uniforms. They each gave the crowd a clear announcement of their name, major, classification, where they are from and an inspirational quote.

In their introductions, participants grabbed the audience’s attention with their rhyme, rhythm, and flow as they were being judged on confidence, stage presence, articulation, and of course, creativity.

Following the introduction speeches was the swimwear category of the event. The candidates showcased swimwear, exhibiting confidence, class and style. The swimwear outfits were accompanied by props such as fur coats, umbrellas and other Hollywood-inspired items.

This category enabled contestants to show their personality, confidence and expression of who they are individually.

With short intermissions between categories, the hosts and DJ engaged the crowd.

Students were impressed throughout the night and enjoyed the creativity throughout the pageant.

“I really liked how different and unique the talents were, especially contestant number one,” said A&T student Mica Lenzo.

The show-stopping category of the night was the talent portion. Contestants performed various talents, including various dance styles, singing, contortion and acting.

Participants for the night were then introduced to the question-and-answer segment. They were asked various questions concerning social change and in-depth reasoning for their desire to be the next Miss Omega Psi Phi.

This led up to the last walk for the previous Omega Psi Phi Royal Court. While each of their names was called, they walked the stage in their glimmering gowns. A presentation of videos and photos taken during their reign played on the big screen behind them.

During their walk, the hosts read previously written goodbye speeches for each of the previous misses.

As the crowd cheered, tears were shed, and the queens were passing on the torch.

Judges were left to deliberate after watching these women leave it all on the floor. The DJ lifted the mood during the judges’ deliberation by playing songs he knew would pump up the crowd.

Madison Alexander, contestant number four, expressed her gratitude and well wishes after being announced as the next Miss Omega Psi Phi.

“I’m proud of all my pageant sisters. I love them so dearly, and this process has been amazing to me,” Alexander said.

To end the night, the fraternity took pictures with the new queens, followed by the current reigning royal courts.

In a moment of humility, Alexander described how she was feeling

“I’m just proud of myself,” Alexander expressed. “I wasn’t expecting it. I think that I’m feeling overwhelmed, but I’m ready to get to work soon.”





