Aggie Source Wins First Place Among 4-Year Public Campuses in N.C. Collegiate Hunger Challenge

What was once known as the old Sebastian Student Health Center now operates as a student food, toiletry and clothing pantry dedicated to serving the N.C. A&T campus community.

Launched in February 2019 in collaboration with the College of Agricultural and Environmental Science and Student Affairs, the Aggie Source Food Pantry is supporting individuals by alleviating the stress associated with short-term food insecurity.

Sherelle Wofford, Aggie Source coordinator, lists the Source as a resource for students at A&T, providing them with fresh produce, toiletries, canned goods and professional clothing.

Wofford wants students to know they have a resource and a place they can go to if they need help with anything or are running low on something.

“If we do not have something in stock, then we will do our best to get that item for a student, especially if it is a need,” Wofford said.

Since the food pantry first opened, the mission has been to fight hunger and food insecurity by supplying students with snacks, canned goods and other miscellaneous products.

During the fall semester of the 2023-24 academic school year, The Aggie Source competed in the 2023 Collegiate Hunger Challenge against 21 other colleges and universities in North Carolina. The expectations of participation were as follows:

Participate in two (1 hour) Ambassador video calls each month

Communicate regularly with Staff Mentor

Convene and facilitate a planning team

Establish relationships and communicate regularly with the Partner store manager

Plan and implement campaign activities and events

Track and report campaign-related activities (weekly)

Creatively promote all campaign components

Project details communicated and implemented in conjunction with the Food Lion Feeds team.

Greensboro College was the Grand Prize winner of $10,000 of the overall competition, which included points from hosting events, social media posts, check-in meeting attendance, and bonus points.

A&T was the first-place winner for the 4-year public campuses and won $5,000 to enhance its ability to provide resources to those facing food insecurity.

Sophomore honors biology student and A&T student ambassador of the challenge Tayler Scott ushered the cause along with the help and support of fellow students, staff, alumni and the entire community.

“While participating in the N.C. Collegiate Hunger Challenge, I realized that supporting our university food pantry goes beyond victory; it’s about nurturing a caring community and ensuring no student encounters the hurdle of hunger on their educational path,” Scott shared.

One of the more popular events executed by the Source was the Swipe Out Hunger: Dodgeball Tournament. In partnership with SACC, attendees and spectators for the Nov. 20, 2023, event were encouraged to bring canned goods in exchange for a good time and games of dodgeball hosted in Moore Gym.

The winners of the tournament, the A&T Aggie Battalion (Army ROTC), proclaimed their bragging rights and helped load up the many donations received.

As food insecurity is at an all-time high within the college community, the Aggie Source is determined to reduce the pressure students may acquire from searching for meals.

Students are allowed to shop at the pantry twice a month, and anyone can help support it by donating canned goods, non-perishables and personal hygiene items.

The Division of Student Affairs, Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement also launched the Aggie Rack in spring 2021 to provide students access to free professional attire appropriate for career fairs, interviews, networking events and the workplace.

The Aggie Rack is partnered with the fashion merchandising department, which is responsible for hemming, tailoring, and any alterations needed. The goal is to help students look their best throughout their job search so that they can make a positive impression as they enter the professional world.

Students are allowed to shop the Aggie Rack once per academic year and receive a complete outfit as needed, consisting of a blazer, dress/shirt, and skirt/pants. Students wishing to visit the Aggie Rack can stop by to schedule an appointment.

The Aggie Source also supports the campus by providing students, faculty and staff with the opportunity to volunteer and give back to our community, furthering the mission of service and engagement.

“From these volunteer opportunities, we hope students and organizations will take what they have done here and give back to someone else in need,” Wofford said.

The Aggie Source Food Pantry is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Students can visit 1891 Connect for more information about the Aggie Source Food Pantry. They can also be found on Instagram.