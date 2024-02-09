The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

The A&T Register
The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

The A&T Register
The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

The A&T Register
Polls

Will you vote early this year?

  • Yes (97%, 37 Votes)
  • No (3%, 1 Votes)

Total Voters: 38

Loading ... Loading ...

SGA Debunks Career Fair Challenges and Elevates Student Preparedness

Dasia Williams, TheCUlLTURE Co-lead reporter
February 9, 2024
Inside of Deese Ballroom, where Student Government Association held its Debunking Career Fair Myths event.
Dasia Williams
Inside of Deese Ballroom, where Student Government Association held its “Debunking Career Fair Myths” event.

It’s that time of the year, Aggies. Are you searching for the perfect summer internship but don’t have a polished resume or elevator pitch? Get ready to find the right opportunity for you.

The annual Career Fair allows students to explore their career interests. It is an excellent resource for first-year students, sophomores, and juniors who may need an internship or part-time position.

As the Spring Career Fair approaches, The Student Government Association (SGA) partnered with The Office of Career Services and hosted a preparatory event curated for every career need on Feb. 5th. 

The event, “Debunking The Myths of The Career Fair,” prepared and equipped first- and second-year students with tips and tricks, elevator pitch practice, and resume reviews. 

Mariah Couch, a civil engineering student who holds the title of Miss Sophomore, says getting students involved in preparing for an internship is essential.

“We partnered with a lot of experts that have resources that will help sharpen the skills we students need to be successful when the Spring Career Fair comes,” Couch said. 

Students have often reported not having professional attire. There were interactive stations, each tailored to supercharge an area of improvement, such as an ‘Aggie Rack’ that included suits and collars.  

Jordan Lightfoot, a junior criminal justice student named Vice President of Internal Affairs, says students should feel confident before meeting employers.

“Aggie Source came with a rack of professional clothing for students to choose from, so students can feel like they can present their best selves and secure those internship and job offers,” Lightfoot said. 

First-year students left the event feeling refreshed and ready to make a standout impression. Students like Kalyn Allen, a freshman computer science major, appreciated the feedback given to her. 

“It was a great experience for me. Experts gave me feedback on my elevator pitch, and I had my resume reviewed by real employers, and it genuinely felt like I was at a mock career fair,” Allen said.

The Spring Career Fair for non-stem majors is Feb. 14th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Spring Career Fair for STEM and Business majors is Feb. 21st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Students can register via the Handshake app.



Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in theYARD
The 2023-23 E-Board for N.C. A&Ts Student University Activities Board.
Get to Know The Student University Activities Board: The History & The Planning
Woman holds “Gaza Strip Needs Urgent Relief” sign in front of the UNRWA Lebanon office
Where is the aid for Gaza
A look inside of the Dudley Memorial Building
N.C. A&T Students Pay Homage to Black History at Dudley’s One-Night Exhibit
A conversation with Governor Roy Cooper
A conversation with Governor Roy Cooper
N.C. A&T hosted the Hope in Action Event.
N.C. A&T Host HOPE In Action Event
In partnership with SACC, the Source hosts a Swipe Out Hunger: Dodgeball Tournament in Moore Gym on Nov. 20, 2023.
Aggie Source Wins First Place Among 4-Year Public Campuses in N.C. Collegiate Hunger Challenge

The A&T Register

The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The A&T Register Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *