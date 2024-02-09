SGA Debunks Career Fair Challenges and Elevates Student Preparedness

It’s that time of the year, Aggies. Are you searching for the perfect summer internship but don’t have a polished resume or elevator pitch? Get ready to find the right opportunity for you.

The annual Career Fair allows students to explore their career interests. It is an excellent resource for first-year students, sophomores, and juniors who may need an internship or part-time position.

As the Spring Career Fair approaches, The Student Government Association (SGA) partnered with The Office of Career Services and hosted a preparatory event curated for every career need on Feb. 5th.

The event, “Debunking The Myths of The Career Fair,” prepared and equipped first- and second-year students with tips and tricks, elevator pitch practice, and resume reviews.

Mariah Couch, a civil engineering student who holds the title of Miss Sophomore, says getting students involved in preparing for an internship is essential.

“We partnered with a lot of experts that have resources that will help sharpen the skills we students need to be successful when the Spring Career Fair comes,” Couch said.

Students have often reported not having professional attire. There were interactive stations, each tailored to supercharge an area of improvement, such as an ‘Aggie Rack’ that included suits and collars.

Jordan Lightfoot, a junior criminal justice student named Vice President of Internal Affairs, says students should feel confident before meeting employers.

“Aggie Source came with a rack of professional clothing for students to choose from, so students can feel like they can present their best selves and secure those internship and job offers,” Lightfoot said.

First-year students left the event feeling refreshed and ready to make a standout impression. Students like Kalyn Allen, a freshman computer science major, appreciated the feedback given to her.

“It was a great experience for me. Experts gave me feedback on my elevator pitch, and I had my resume reviewed by real employers, and it genuinely felt like I was at a mock career fair,” Allen said.

The Spring Career Fair for non-stem majors is Feb. 14th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Spring Career Fair for STEM and Business majors is Feb. 21st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Students can register via the Handshake app.





