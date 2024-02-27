N.C. A&T’s Mister Junior closes the gap between N.C. A&T and The Middle College

N.C. A&T’s Mister Junior, Brentavious Boyd, a journalism and mass communications and criminal justice student, curated an event with The A&T Four Middle College to promote brotherhood, mentorship, and empowerment.

Located in Hodgin Hall, The A&T Four Middle College is the first program of its kind. This all-male public high school, with a dual enrollment program, gives students the opportunity to earn up to two years of college credit.

Boyd noticed the disconnect between A&T students and high school students on campus and strives to establish a genuine relationship, this is where the Boys 2 Men Brunch was born.

“I wanted to do something that really connects with their heart and give them support,” Boyd said. “My own personal experiences with hardship and adversity really inspired this event.”

With the help of the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement (OLCE) program coordinator, Lekeisha Franklin, the event came to life last Saturday in Deese Ballroom.

The event began with a mix and mingle portion, allowing Middle College students and SGA and OLCE members to get to know each other through an honest discussion.

The room easily became an open space to discuss sensitive topics on masculinity, positive role models, and mental health.

Middle College Principal, Travis Segers shares his perspective on the conversations the discussion brought forward.

“A lot of the young men in here today are taking college classes, and I think a lot of times, we as educators, parents, and adults forget that they are high school students on the number one HBCU college campus in the world,” said Segers. “We can forget to give them time to just breathe and remember why we are here, and understand the importance of mental health.”

Following the icebreaker, attendees were served brunch and watched the performance of the A&T Gospel Choir singing, “Your Great Name” by Todd Dulaney.

This choir’s performance was the perfect transition for Mister Junior, the keynote speaker, to share his testimony on his past struggles with depression, adjusting to college, and his advice to continue to persevere and not be a product of your environment.

From a single-parent household of eight children in Birmingham, Alabama, Boyd is involved in multiple other organizations. He is the co-founder of Human First, an Aggie Success Leader, the founder of No Facade Podcast, and a 2022-23 Healthy Brother, Healthy Sisters Peer Facilitator.

Boyd speaks about first coming to college, and not believing he would ever graduate. Now, as a member of the Royal Court, he is blessed that he has the opportunity to continue to give back to others.

“We are dealt a deck of cards,” said Boyd. “but it is up to you if you want to keep that deck, or exchange those cards.”

Throughout the afternoon, he thanked his relationship with God for the strength it gives him to continue to be a better man.

“The key speaker’s life story really resonated with me,” said high school sophomore, Kristian Moses. “Just be yourself, that’s all you can really do.

While Boyd’s advice hit home to many attendees, other methods of mental health management, and creating positive habits were introduced.

Journaling is an effective coping practice to reduce stress and manage anxiety. Mister Freshman, Tyler Lewis started his own nonprofit, Black Boy Diary to bring journaling to the black community.

“It’s a platform to create a positive and safe space for black men to express themselves, tell their stories, and feel like they’re seen in this world,” said Lewis.

Each student was given a journal as Lewis walked them through an activity to write a letter to their future selves. Students divided their journals into four sections: What Makes a King Happy, Boy 2 Man Lessons, Dear Future Me and Goals.

“The book writing really allowed me to express myself,” said high school senior, Tyler Cooper. “It helped me wake up to reality and realize it’s officially time to grow up and get a better understanding of leadership and consistency.”

Before closing out the event in prayer, Mister A&T, Reverend Marcus Scott Jr., emphasizes the importance of brotherhood for Black men and encourages Middle College students to reach out and network with the A&T men in the room for mentorship.

Leaving this brunch, students left not with full stomachs, but with more valuable knowledge than they may have learned inside the classroom.