Hundreds of Aggies crowd the Student Center to witness the 2024 Presidential Election

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Aggies across campus gathered in various locations to watch the most anticipated broadcast of the year, the 2024 Presidential Election. Of the many watch parties that were hosted, the largest one took place in Deese Ballroom at 7:30 p.m.

The Deese Ballroom student watch party was a collaborative hosting between the Student Government Association (SGA), New Student Programs (NSP) and the Office of Leadership and Civic Engagement (OLCE). Considering the reach these organizations have, it only took about 20 minutes for the event to reach full capacity.

“We didn’t even get to let everyone in, the line was way out the doors. I’m sure it would’ve been better if we all structured a way for everyone to be in the same place at the same time.” said Az-Hakim Thomas, an Aggie Success Leader and an organizer of the event. “Still, I think the event is going really well.”

The roughly 150 students that were able to get into Deese were served tacos, lemonade and sweet tea and were entertained by music and political trivia games. Many who didn’t get in, decided to create their own watch parties in other areas of the student center.

By 8:00 p.m., the entire first and second floor of the student center were decorated with anxious students and faculty. People were marching in by the dozen; carrying take-out, blankets and whatever else they thought they’d need to make this historic night less stressful.

Students Crowded all throughout the student center by Kani’ya Davis

“I’m really nervous for the overall turnout of the election but it’s also fulfilling to see a bunch of Black college students banding together to root for [potentially] the first ever Black, female president,” said Janay Barbee, a public relations student who was watching the election outside of Sub Connection.

The crowds across the student center were extremely expressive. Each time the crowds were upset, the building vibrated with sorrow. When the crowds were pleased, the building shook with triumph.

“I feel empowered. This is a good environment to be in. Josh Stein winning is a big step in the right direction for North Carolina,” said first-year student, Alex Emmrick, in regards to the crowd’s explosive positive reaction to Josh Stein winning the gubernatorial race.

As the night progressed and the clock inched closer to midnight, the spectators began to disperse and Aggies started to lose the hopeful spirits they began the night with.

“The watch party in Deese ended around 11, then everyone just went downstairs. People started to get more quiet as we got more results. At first everyone had high hopes but towards the end, it started to get really disappointing,” said Carmen Ford, a second-year pre-nursing student.

Despite the mixed feelings Aggies have about the outcome of the election, the camaraderie, hope and excitement for change displayed in the student center was monumental and further highlights the ‘always doing, never done’ spirit of the institution. As this was many students’ first time actively participating in a presidential election, it will certainly be forever remembered in the university’s history.