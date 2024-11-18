From HBCU Campus to Stardom: Young legend, Trilian, visits North Carolina A&T

Trilian Wood-Smith is more widely recognized as the son of influential rap legend, Busta Rhymes. His father and the studio are his major sources of inspiration being the CEO of his record label, Breadwinners Entertainment.

In an interview with WNAA 90.1, A&T’s radio station, Trilian emphasized that he is defined as much more than the shadow of his father’s legacy. Trillian emphasized that he is on a journey to establish his own legacy.

Trilian is an alumnus of Lincoln University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Trilian clarified that he was not always the outgoing person he is today, but it was his Historically Black College and University (HBCU) experience and becoming a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. that allowed him to grow and mature as an individual.

Micah Cannon, Chandler Anderson, Olivia Brooks, and Bryce Graham, all radio show hosts for WNAA 90.1, had the opportunity to interview Trillian, asking him personalized questions most people inquire about.

“Overall, a very great person to meet and welcome. I want him to do great in his career. I’ve been around a lot of celebrities and he was one of the most personable and cool ones that I’ve met,” Cannon said.

The young star revealed that his decision to go on an HBCU tour was a mix of promoting himself as an artist and giving advice to the students of the very institutions that poured into him. Wood-Smith explained that it was HBCU culture that assisted and continues to assist him in finding his identity and curating a circle of influential and like-minded individuals.

Bryce Graham, a second-year Journalism, Public Relations student at A&T, valued Trillian’s advice. She adopted parts of his advice for her own life.

“He made me realize that there’s a lot of life that we haven’t seen yet and there’s still time to grow and be what we want to be,” said Graham.

It is the cultural exploration that HBCUs offer that students appreciate so much. In that same manner, it is the holistic commitment to black success that contributes to HBCU-made gems like Trillian Wood-Smith.

HBCUs nationwide have consistently proven themselves dynamic spaces for young Black excellence to thrive. Not only are students granted the agency to excel academically and professionally, but they are also empowered to do so with pride in themselves.

Being that N.C. A&T holds the title as the largest no. 1 public HBCU, 23-year-old prodigy and rap star, Trillian says he was eager to add North Carolina A&T to his HBCU tour.

North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University wrapped up Trillian’s final stop on his HBCU tour, but you can continue to follow and support Trillian’s success on Instagram at @originaltrillian.