The Alpha Mu Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. highlights the importance of allyship within service

As the Holiday season approaches, the Alpha Mu chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is serving the Greensboro area from ‘AM to PM’ with a week’s worth of collaborative service initiatives.

From Nov. 18-22, the members of Alpha Mu dedicated themselves to completing a daily community outreach project, many of which they did in collaboration with other Divine Nine and community service-based organizations.

“It’s very important to branch out and reach out, and although we are all different organizations, we are all here to be of service to our community,” said Autumn Smith, Alpha Mu’s current Miss Delta Sigma Theta.

While the impact of ‘AM to PM’ reached as far as Wake Forest, N.C., the week of service started here on campus. In collaboration with the Aggie Source Food Pantry and the Alpha Phi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., the chapter held ‘Sippin In Sisterhood,’ allowing students to bring donations to the Aggie Source in exchange for fresh smoothies, music and fellowship.

“It was really fun to get people together in such a creative way. Not only did we bring a lot of donations to the Aggie Source, but we also got to celebrate our Greek sisterhood,” said Kaitlyn Parker, the protocol chair for the Alpha Phi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

In addition to co-hosting with Alpha Phi, Alpha Mu visited Bessemer Elementary School alongside the Alpha Nu chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. to speak to fifth-grade students about numerous topics ranging from self-care to etiquette and respect.

“I personally love working with children, especially at Title I schools, because they don’t get the funding and attention that they need. I wanted the students to get both a male and female perspective on these topics, so the opinions and tips were diverse,” said Smith.

Aside from Divine Nine organizations, Alpha Mu partnered with Backpack Beginnings, The Blessed Table Service, and Wake Forest Baptist Health Hospital to host service initiatives that combat food insecurity and lack of essential resources for children and families.

Many of these events, like the Wake Forest Baptist Health Hospital NICU donation drive, were planned by members of Alpha Mu who have personally witnessed the need for them.

“A lot of people don’t realize just how many families have to go without during the Holiday season. I think them doing service like this shows how much they look into what the community really needs,” said Precious Jackson, a junior social work student.

Alpha Mu takes pride in the intention behind all of the service initiatives that took place during ‘AM to PM’ and hopes to continue encouraging Aggies to band together to serve the greater Greensboro area.

