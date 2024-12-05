Meet Alpha Kappa Psi: The Chi Alpha Chapter

Founded on Oct. 5, 1904, Alpha Kappa Psi is the oldest and largest coed business fraternity focused on business leadership.

“How could we be the No. 1 HBCU in the nation and not already have a chapter?”

Jimesha Barnes, then a junior at N.C. A&T, asked this question after being inspired by a fellow student at the Walmart HBCU Summit in 2022. She was determined to bring this organization to her campus despite initial setbacks. Through perseverance, she established a new chapter and a new legacy in the spring of 2024.

“The chartering of the Chi Alpha Chapter of Alpha Kappa Psi at North Carolina A&T has created an enduring legacy, extending professional development opportunities to a new group of HBCU students,” said Barnes, a 2024 graduate and charter member.. “Through conferences and leadership seminars, N.C. A&T students now have a unique platform to enhance their skills and knowledge while strengthening bonds within their community.”

The Chi Alpha Chapter is dedicated to keeping members ahead of industry trends. They plan workshops on emerging technologies like AI and data analytics and will partner with industry leaders for speaker series, competitions, and mentorship programs. The chapter also fosters diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

“We are deeply committed to carrying out our vision of being the premier developer of principled business leaders by instilling our core values of knowledge, brotherhood, integrity, service, and unity,” said President Chayse George. “Our aim is not only to develop these values within our members but also to make them accessible to the entire campus and student body through collaborative events, educational initiatives, and service projects. We envision becoming a hub for impactful networking and exclusive professional opportunities supporting successful careers.”

The chapter is committed to community engagement. They plan to collaborate with local businesses and organizations on service projects and workshops and partner with other student organizations on campus to offer professional development opportunities.

To ensure the fraternity’s sustainability and growth, the brothers are focused on solid recruitment efforts to attract dedicated individuals who align with the organization’s values. Additionally, they plan events to engage with the student body and provide valuable career opportunities.

“Many people get confused when they see ‘professional business fraternity’ because they think it’s only for business students. However, we strive and aim to emphasize our values to help members build essential skills for any industry they choose to be involved in,” junior business administration and marketing student and Yellow Rose Reporter Tori Wallace said. “Also, one of the key things that we try to do is create an inclusive environment and encourage members to learn from each other and build from each other because of each other’s diverse backgrounds and perspectives.”

Jimesha Barnes (center) and the Alpha Class of the Chi Alpha Chapter of Alpha Kappa Psi

Since its establishment on campus, the Chi Alpha Chapter has hosted many events dedicated to informing students about the organization and professional development. This included “Meet Alpha Kappa Psi: Chi Alpha Chapter”, an exclusive program that explored the rich history of Alpha Kappa Psi and highlighted the lifelong benefits of membership, and “Let’s Link”, an exclusive event designed to enhance networking skills.

“Our Alpha Class of 41 members was united by a vision to foster professional development, networking opportunities, and a sense of brotherhood for students committed to their futures,” Barnes said. “Together, we built a chapter that embodies leadership, teamwork, and a dedication to community impact. Watching it bring students together and open doors for career growth has been deeply rewarding, and I’m thrilled to see the legacy it will continue to build.”