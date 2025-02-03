N.C. A&T Professor goes Viral on TikTok for African American Studies Course

N.C. A&T African American studies professor Leah Barlow sparks #HilmanTok movement, surpassing 500,000 TikTok followers in under a week.

Dr. Barlow, who is still in her first year of teaching at A&T was “horrified” when she first realized her teaching account was trending. She was initially going to delete the whole page because reaching the masses was not her intention with this course. Barlow even mentioned how she avoided using hashtags and account boosters to gain traction.

“There were so many comments like you got to get to the bag [the bag, the bag], and I knew I was an auntie when I said “see that’s the problem with this generation right here,” but yeah I was like this is a bit much, a bit excessive,” Barlow said.

Barlow used the same platform last semester to teach students about Black history but managed to stay under the radar. Prior to this year, she taught at the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics and taught Black and American Studies there.

She received her Bachelor’s Degree in English from Hampton University in 2009, but her focus was always in African American Studies with a focus on South African Literature. She continued on to receive her Masters at Georgetown and received a Degree in Africana Studies from the University of Pennsylvania.

”In order to understand and take Black studies seriously you need to take your time,” she said. “People are really ready to engage because they see the seriousness of it. Do we feel a little shaky per our political climate?”

Barlow’s recent fame comes shortly after the inauguration of President Donald Trump who has taken significant actions affecting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives and the observance of Black History Month. This includes terminating DEI programs within the federal government.

Junior public relations and marketing student Ian Lee explained his reaction when he found out about Dr. Barlow’s new student audience.

“I absolutely love this [Barlow’s] idea! In today’s age of technology, it’s increasingly important to find innovative ways to bring communities together,” he said. “Her approach on TikTok could foster stronger relationships and encourage collaboration among community members.”

Lee is one of the many N.C. A&T students who recently discovered Barlow’s account and her relation to the university.

Barlow’s virtual class has garnered the likes of various news outlets who have spoken to her about her impact and creation on what is now known as “HillmanTok”

“It’s been crazy,” Barlow said.. “I interviewed with the New York Times this morning, I interviewed with Rollingstone this morning, I’m interviewing with NBC tomorrow, and ABC on Monday.”

Barlow plans to continue sharing information through TikTok for the remainder of the school year and is hopeful about the unlimited amount of impact she will make by doing so.