A Show For The Student Body, From The Student Body: New podcast emerges at N.C. A&T

N.C. A&T is stepping into a new era of student-led media with the launch of an exciting podcast dedicated to all things Aggie.

Spearheaded by sophomore student host and supply chain management student Phillip Colbert III, also known as “Philgotit,” the upcoming podcast aims to bring fresh perspectives, engaging conversations, and valuable insights to the student body.

Public speaking has always been an integral part of his life, serving as both a passion and a source of inspiration for his latest venture.

“I always grew up doing public speaking, but in high school, I began to look at what other people were doing—people like Shannon Sharpe. You also had The Breakfast Club, The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and so many others. It was something I’ve always heard and seen, from radio shows to podcasts, and I thought it would be interesting to do something I have always wanted to do,” Colbert said.

This podcast will be the first of its kind at N.C. A&T, created by students and tailored specifically for students. With an emphasis on campus culture, student leadership, and trending topics, the show promises to be an entertaining and informative space for the Aggie community. Colbert envisions the podcast as a flexible platform capable of adapting to what students want to hear and discuss.

“I have full control over the show. So, one episode might feature a student in leadership, while another week, we might conduct public interviews on student opinions about Valentine’s Day,” Colbert said. “Anything the students want to hear and care about. I have the ability to make this show be anything I want it to be in regard to A&T.”

Colbert emphasized that the podcast is not exclusive to student leaders. Any student with a voice, including influencers, artists, and creatives, has the opportunity to be featured on an episode. The goal is to provide a platform for news, diverse perspectives and showcase the wide array of talent, opinions, and interests within the student body.

For Colbert, one of the biggest hurdles is ensuring that the podcast appeals to a broad audience while maintaining authenticity. With such a diverse student population, he wants to create content that resonates with everyone.

“A&T has a vast student body, and there are many different types of people on campus. For me, it’s about appealing to everyone while sticking to the motto—a show for the student body, from someone within the student body,” Colbert said. “I do want to have a perfectionist mindset when approaching the creative side of the show, but I don’t want to nitpick or get in my own way of the process.”

The podcast will be released weekly on the N.C. A&T Instagram page, providing students with accessible and engaging content. Additionally, highlights and clips will be shared throughout the

week to keep the conversations going. For those who prefer a traditional listening experience, the podcast will also air on the school’s radio station, WNAA 90.1 FM.