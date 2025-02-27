Hello Kitty Cafe Truck visits Greensboro

Sanrio fans waited in line at the Hello Kitty Cafe truck last Saturday at the Friendly Center to purchase exclusive Sanrio food and merchandise.

The cafe specializes in selling Hello Kitty and Sanrio-themed snacks like cookies and macarons. With success from their three permanent locations in the United States, the Hello Kitty Cafe became mobile in 2014.

Parked between Sephora and Hallmark from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the food truck returned to Greensboro, NC after a year of traveling the country.

Families, couples, friend groups and college students all waited for a chance to see what the truck had to offer. Senior animal science student Kyla Bates brought her sister to the truck after seeing it on social media.

“My sister is a big Hello Kitty fan so I wanted to bring her here so she can enjoy herself and get her a little treat,” Bates said.

However, they ran on a first-come, first-served basis and ran out of supplies quickly.

Some Aggies like Joy Holloway-Thomas, a senior fashion merchandise and design student were disappointed with the selection.

“I feel as though it was underwhelming! I visited the Hello Kitty Cafe in Vegas and this pop-up truck does not reflect the architecture and vibe of the actual store,” Holloway-Thomas said. “When I got up there all of the things you’d get from a cafe like cookies, tea or coffee weren’t present.”

The truck usually offers cookies, madeleines, macaroons and a Hello Kitty Cafe Giant Chef cookie for customers to try. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck also sells merchandise, including shirts, totes, water bottles and plushies.

This year they are celebrating their 50th anniversary by offering limited edition merchandise. The 50th-anniversary collection includes a patch set, tote bag, plush, shirts and a hoodie.

Despite the limited available options, the crowd all shared one thing in common: a love for Hello Kitty. Local events like this allow people to come together under a common interest and create community.

“Growing up I had a lot of Hello Kitty stuff in my room,” said Kayla Jones, a sophomore kinesiology student. “My old roommate and I had a lot in common and loved Hello Kitty. It brings people together.”

For Aggies who missed the event, the truck will be in Raleigh on Mar. 1 at the Triangle Town Center from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.



Students can also visit the Hello Kitty Cafe website and Instagram to stay up-to-date on new products and locations.