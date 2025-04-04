Dreamville Do’s and Don’ts: A survival guide to navigate the outdoor festival

Every first weekend in April, artists from rapper J.Cole’s record label are joined by other popular artists from around the world to put on a weekend of art, music and fun. Dreamville Festival is an annual event hosted by North Carolina native J. Cole in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Each year, thousands of people travel to Dorothea Dix Park for a two-day event filled with artist performances, exhibits, photo ops, games and vendors.

In order to prepare for the fifth and final Dreamville Festival, here is a list of dos and don’ts to ensure your ticket does not go to waste.

Do: Make a game plan

There will be artists playing all day, sometimes back to back, with thousands of people in the crowd. To make sure you don’t miss your favorite artists, plan out what performances you want to see, their scheduled set time and which stage they will be on.

The festival gates will open at noon on Saturday and Sunday, with the first artist performances at 1:00 p.m. The schedule is available on the Dreamville Festival app. If you are going with a group of friends, coordinate your schedules before you get to the park so there is no confusion.

Don’t: Squeeze to the barricade

Securing a good view at an outdoor concert, especially a music festival, can be hard to do.

The stage may be hard to see due to the leveling of the ground and the lack of chairs. However, making your way to the front is not worth it.

You will be pushed against the barricade, and it may be harder to hear because you are so close to the speakers. Even in the front, you may not be able to see the performance because of the angle of the stage or the people around you. Instead, position yourself near the middle, where you can see both the stage and the screens. That way, you have room to breathe, dance and enjoy the music comfortably and safely.

Do: Bring a clear bag

In order to ensure everyone’s safety, the festival has a strict clear bag policy. While you may not want to bother with keeping up with a bag, it is an all-day event.

Bring a portable charger, your wallet, sunscreen, an empty water bottle, and other essentials you may need throughout the day. Hand sanitizer or wipes are also recommended due to porta potties being the only option for a bathroom on the festival grounds.

A clear bag also makes it safer for your valuables when operating through a large crowd.

Don’t: Lose your friends

The festival this year is a sold-out event, meaning the park will be at full capacity. With that amount of cellular activity, the cell services will be down, and you will not be able to contact the people you came with if you get separated.

It is better to stay together or make plans to meet at a designated spot after splitting up to ensure no one gets left behind. The last thing you want to do is miss a couple of songs because you are looping the park looking for your group.

Do: Know how you are getting home

Traffic will be backed up for miles after the festival and the wait times and prices on ride share services will be heightened. Ride shares are also not guaranteed because of cell service failing and the possibility of phones dying.

Pre-order your rides for the end of the night or car pool with other festival goers and purchase a parking pass to ensure you have a secured ride at the end of the night.

Don’t: Forget your allergy medicine

The pollen count in North Carolina . is extremely high this time of year. It is coating trees, cars and the air, leaving those with allergies fighting a battle every day.

With the festival being at an outdoor park surrounded by trees and grass, it is important that those with environmental allergies prepare ahead of time. Those with food or insect-related allergies should also plan accordingly to ensure that no medical-related emergencies occur.

Do: Have a good time

Ticket prices started in the hundreds, implying that everyone going spent a significant amount of money.

Enjoy your time with people from all different walks of life, listening to music and celebrating art from the artists carefully selected by the Dreamville crew.

The festival is a little world, so take full advantage of the opportunity to party all weekend while listening to your favorite artists.

Don’t: Forget to eat

Vendors are carefully selected from all over North Carolina to provide food and drinks to attendees. The companies provide a wide array of cuisines and different prices, allowing for there to be something for everyone.

Lines are shorter during performances, so leaving a little early to grab lunch or a drink is the safe way to go.

Do: Take care of yourself

A two-day festival, on your feet all day in varying heat can be trying on the body. It is best to take your time and pace yourself with the activities and have fun! Enjoy the music and those around you, and embrace the experience..

It is encouraged that if you need time away, take it and allow your body to rejuvenate and re-energize. Rest when you need it, take breaks, fuel your body, and stay hydrated!