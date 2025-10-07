Looking back and forward: 731 days of genocide

A mother sobs while holding her son’s corpse, his body reduced to bones after being buried under rubble for weeks.

“I’ve come to find you, my son. I couldn’t find sleep or joy until I found you, my son,” she says in a video uploaded by Middle East Eye.

This grieving mother and her slain son are just two of the countless victims of the Gazan War.

Since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, the official death toll of Palestinians is well over 60,000, but some estimates it’s as high as 680,000.

A report released on Sept. 16, 2025, by the United Nations (UN) alleges that Israel has committed and continues to commit genocidal acts in the Gaza Strip.

According to that report, Oct. 7, 2025, marks 731 days of genocide. All 731 days have been broadcasted for the world to see.

This genocide has thousands of hours of video uploaded to the internet; for some, it is not uncommon to encounter a video of a child grieving their dead parents or vice versa while scrolling on social media.

Ruaa Naji is a Palestinian woman trapped in Gaza. She is a translator and often documents her experience during the genocide on social media.

“It turns out there are so many forms of death we never imagined would happen to our children and our women!” Just imagine hundreds of children having their limbs amputated without anesthesia… We can no longer comprehend,” Naji wrote on Bluesky.

The conditions in Gaza have only gotten worse as Israel continues to block all aid from entering the Strip. The World Health Organization confirmed there are half a million or more Palestinians locked in a famine, many dying of starvation and preventable diseases, all of them prevented from leaving by Israel.

Israel has arrested and killed people for attempting to get food and supplies into Gaza. On November 30, 2024, Israel killed three workers for the World Central Kitchen delivering food to starving Palestinians in Gaza.

Since September of 2025 over 140 countries recognize a Palestinian state.

Starting in mid Sept. a flotilla of over 40 ships left to break the humanitarian blockade, and when Israel threatened military action, in late Sept. both Spain and Italy sent naval warships to escort the flotilla.

The flotilla was later detained by the Israeli navy on Oct. 1, 2025. A single ship of the flotilla made it through the blockade, and many took this as proof that the blockade is not impenetrable and has inspired more ships to make the voyage.

After being stopped and detained by the IDF, many of the activists said they were beaten, dragged on the ship, and left in cells without food or clean water. Some even alleged that the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was wrapped in an Israeli flag, dragged by her hair, and forced to kiss the Israeli flag.

The Israeli military does more than just starve the people of Palestine. Israel opened fire on crowds of Palestinians trying to get food.

“I am still alive. Somehow, I made it through the night. The bombs didn’t take me, but hunger is quieter… more patient. It creeps into my bones, gnaws at my thoughts, and turns my stomach into a battlefield of its own.” Naji wrote on Bluesky.

According to the UN report, rape and sexual assault, starvation, and indiscriminate bombings, are only some of the war tactics used by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

These tactics have been heavily documented. Earlier this year,10 Israeli soldiers gangraped a Palestinian prisoner, and it was leaked before being posted online by Channel 12 a local Israeli news channel.

According to Al Jazeera, then National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that the rape was permissible.

IDF has continued to use assassinations, rape, and indiscriminate attacks on civilians as a tool to invoke terror and displace or kill every Gazan.

has even been accused of directly targeting children.

In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, 99 medical professionals who volunteered in Gaza described an extremely high frequency of injuries to children, including gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

“Gaza was the first time I held a baby’s brains in my hand. The first of many” Dr. Mark Perlmutter, orthopedic and hand surgeon wrote in the letter.

The U.S. government has shown unwavering support for Israel as it continues to send billions of dollars in funding and weaponsAccording to a survey from the Pew Research Center conducted in July of 2025, the global view of Israel is sharply declining, and anti-Israel actions are escalating.

N.C. A&T and wider Greensboro has been vocal about the genocide. In May of 2024 there was a pro-Palestine protest by the N.C. A&T student body.

On Oct. 3, 2025, a panel open to the public was held to discuss how to get involved and resist far-right extremism in the United States. The room was full of people from Greensboro, multiple organizations, and at least two A&T alumni.

Among the panelists was Barry Trachtenberg, an American historian on European and American Jewry. He talked about how the crackdown on pro-Palestine protests has had drastic chilling effects on the free speech of students and scholars across the country.

“We are witnessing anti-semitism accusations being systematically deployed to destroy academic freedom […] effectively making it dangerous for students and scholars to engage in questions of Palestinian rights of international law or the nature of Israeli settler-colonialism” Trachtenberg said.

He and the rest of the panelists urged Americans to organize and protest the genocide.

European dockworkers have organized and mobilized to try and follow the recommendations laid out in the UN report such as stopping all weapons and jet fuel shipments to Israel. Several dock worker unions across Europe are currently planning a strike and boycott to end all weapons shipments to Israel from their shores.