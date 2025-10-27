Life is better with the Ice Cream Factory: Greensboro’s hidden gem

Are you in the mood for a sweet treat? Then look no further than the Ice Cream Factory, located at 1603 Battleground Avenue.

The ice cream shop has a 4.9 star rating on Google Maps and offers a delivery pickup option. The shop is open 7 days a week and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday–Thursday and stays open until 11 p.m. on Saturdays.

Their menu features banana splits, cookie boats, ice cream bars and floats, milkshakes, stackers (their version of a sundae), over 60 ice cream flavors, plus a vast array of free toppings.

The Ice Cream Factory has sorbet and sugar-free and oat-based ice creams.

This ice cream shop truly has something for everyone. The owner, Johnny Dinero, was inspired to open the Ice Cream Factory because of his lifelong passion for desserts, specifically, ice cream.

“I think there was a need in the market for a place like this, for people to gather, and create memories and hang out,” Dinero says. “We want some of those family-friendly locations that can be open for a diverse group, whether it’s family, friends, [or] couples. We thought it’d be a good opportunity to bring this brand here.”

The Ice Cream Factory offers five different categories of flavors: fruity, vegan/sorbet, creations, classics, and seasonal.

If you’re not an ice cream fan, try their brownies or brownie sundaes!

Some featured flavors are Dubai chocolate, toasted s’mores, brookie oreo, and salty caramel crunch. The Ice Cream Factory has vegan or non-dairy treats for anyone who has dietary restrictions.

(An allergen chart is also available on their website.) Dinero has made it his mission to bring the joy of ice cream to the Greensboro area.

Many of Dinero’s employees are college students, and he wants to support them as they navigate their educational experience.

Dinero wants to eventually expand the business into a franchise—doing this would give other families a sense of financial freedom.

Students at N.C. A&T believe in the power of small businesses like the Ice Cream Factory and value the lessons that can be gleaned from entrepreneurs in today’s day and age.

“Small businesses matter because they keep the world moving just as much as big corporate businesses do. It’s important to be an entrepreneur because it’s a skill that nobody can take from you,” said sophomore pre-nursing student Imani Bell.

“Being able to have your own business running, especially in an economy like this, is very powerful.”

Although the job market is always bursting with new opportunities, it’s important to take advantage of all the tools at your disposal when it comes to employment decisions.

Jor’Dae Roland, a junior criminal justice student, feels that owning a business can teach you about innovation and perseverance.

“Being an entrepreneur in today’s world is more important than ever. With everything constantly changing technology, the job market, even the way we connect with each other, entrepreneurship gives us the freedom to create our own lanes.”

Recently, the business has used social media as their main form of marketing.

TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook are the platforms the Ice Cream Factory is using, with videos and photos highlighting popular flavors or employee recommendations.

Roland says, “… I’ve come to realize just how powerful small businesses are not just economically, but culturally and socially. Small businesses represent dreams, hustle, and community.”

She later said, “They’re often started by people who want to create something meaningful, serve their neighborhoods, and build generational wealth.”

Aside from ads and social media posts, Dinero is a firm believer in word of mouth marketing. Ice cream lovers who enjoy their experience at the shop are more likely to share it with their loved ones, which will result in an influx of consumers.

“Customer service is very important to us,” he shared. Dinero and his employees are committed to giving everyone who walks into the Ice Cream Factory a unique and enjoyable experience.

Since its grand opening last year, the crowds have grown exponentially and the financial gain has doubled.

The Ice Cream Factory is constantly reinvesting into itself, with monthly staff and business evaluations, seating renovations and menu updates.

The manager of the Ice Cream Factory, Josh Glover is a junior finance student at N.C. A&T, when he’s not serving customers.

Glover has only been working at the ice cream shop for around a year, but has already learned a variety of invaluable business skills from Dinero.

“We’re really big on customer service– coming here, it becomes a relationship, not only with the owner, but me as a manager with the other employees, everybody’s really personable and we make an emphasis to connect with the customer,” Glover said.

“It’s more of an experience than just ice cream… because we have a wide range of flavors that most other places don’t provide,” he says.

If you’re interested in getting a taste of the triad, stop by the Ice Cream Factory today!