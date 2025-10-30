N.C. A&T introduces personal wellness day for Aggies

Wellness days have been an A&T tradition ever since its implementation during spring Semester of 2021. This 2025-2026 academic year, students can now select their own personal wellness day.

In addition to the university-wide Wellness Days scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, and Tuesday, April 14, 2026, students are now allowed to take one personal wellness day per semester. This initiative gives Aggies more autonomy over their well-being, whether for mental health, personal responsibilities, or rest.

This feature eases students from the pressures of upholding academic duties while prioritizing their health.

First-year secondary education student Gabby Brooks said “I like the idea. Need a day, you should take a day. Students shouldn’t have to go to class and worry about academics while they have personal issues to deal with.”

Students can begin to take personal wellness days as early as today. The personal wellness day policy officially launched earlier in the fall 2025 semester.

To access instructions and utilize this resource, you’ll locate the necessary steps within your Aggie email from communications on Friday, Aug. 22, 2025 sent by the provost & executive vice chancellor for academic affairs.

A&T’s very own alumna Jordan Lightfoot, pushed for this personal Wellness Day to be enforced.

“It was really important to her that we implanted this and jumped through a lot of obstacles to make Wellness Day what it is today,”said Yolanda Nicholson…the Director of Health Education & Wellness at the Student Health Center.

Nicholson expressed her excitement and faith that this Wellness Day addition will bring about positive change within well-being amongst Aggies today, and future ones to come.

“We don’t want students to have to wait to take care of their health and themselves regardless of what that means,”Nicholson said.