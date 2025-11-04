Gamma’s walk for awareness: Uniting the community against breast cancer

Many N.C. A&T organizations dedicate time to spreading awareness about different illnesses.

An example of this would be the Gamma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated. This chapter took the initiative to educate others on breast cancer one step at a time.

The Gamma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated was chartered on the campus of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University on March 31, 1951.

The chapter began its Breast Cancer Awareness walk in 2024, and it has been something that they would like to see continued in the future.

Kennedy Saulter, a senior psychology student, became a member of the Gamma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated, in the spring of 2023.

In October of 2024, she brought the idea of a breast cancer walk to fruition. The walk came to be as Saulter felt that it was important to educate others on the seriousness of breast cancer.

What started as an idea from a particular member of the chapter turned into something bigger than just the Gamma Chapter. Members of various Greek and non-Greek organizations attend the event, as well as members of the Greensboro community.

Student organizations of all kinds attended the walk, including With Love, Criminal Justice Society, Men on the Move, We Evolve, Renaissance Project, Good for the Guys, and Mentoring 4 Her, among many others.

The strong participation from different members of the school shows the unity and the seriousness of the needed awareness within the community.

Typically, when people think of October, they think of costumes, candy, and numerous fall festivities.

Although that is true, October is also the time to acknowledge a bigger cause: breast cancer awareness. This month is used to enlighten, inspire others to participate in early detection, and support those who have been affected or know someone who has.

As October wraps up, it is important to remember that October is not the only time to spread awareness. Women and men are affected by breast cancer every day, so it is important to keep the message alive.

Spreading awareness for breast cancer can be as simple as wearing pink or sharing various posts on your social media platforms throughout the year. The posts that are shared can also pertain to encouraging others to get screened.

Beyond these simple solutions, there are various volunteer opportunities to take part in to help support the cause. The American Cancer Society and the National Breast Cancer Association are always open to volunteers and donors.

Every donation and effort, big or small, can make a difference. Whether it is participating in fundraisers, assisting with community outreach, or offering direct support to families affected.

Through continued advocacy, education, and a collective effort, the message of breast cancer awareness will make it past October.

By working together and staying updated on new information, participants can honor all who have been affected by breast cancer.