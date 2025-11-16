A&T Students Partner with Bethel AME Church to Feed Greensboro Families

Since 1869, Bethel AME Church has been a pillar in the Greensboro community. This fall, its mission of service continued with North Carolina A&T students determined to make a difference.

With the recent government shutdown and suspension of SNAP benefits, Bethel AME launched Bountiful Blessings, a weekly food initiative offering free quarts of soup to anyone in need. Over 32,000 homes in Guilford County rely on those benefits to feed their families.

Helping lead the effort is Tatiana James, a junior criminal justice student at North Carolina A&T. She serves as the liaison between the university and Bethel AME Church.

“We knew something had to happen to help these families that are in need,” James said. “So, we met with the leaders here at Bethel AME Church and started putting a plan into action.”

The program runs every Friday through the holiday season. This initiative is now vital for both food donors and recipients. A&T students have dedicated their time to serve meals, coordinate donations, and establish connections with the community members most affected by the SNAP pause.

Winston Williams, a third-year political science major and student organizer, is deeply committed to supporting the cause.

“When the government shutdown came about, and I saw SNAP being cut off, I spoke with Tatiana and said, ‘We need to do something,’” Williams recalled. “A lot of people are going hungry, and there’s this notion that SNAP is a handout, but it’s really just assistance to help families stay on their feet.”

Williams also mentioned that his motivation came from both passion and personal experience.

“Service has always been a part of my family’s upbringing,” he said. “I have family members who live below the poverty line and depend on SNAP. This isn’t something that’s happening to ‘other people’; it’s happening to everyone in our communities. We just have to be more empathetic, and that’s what called me to do this work.”

The first Bountiful Blessings distribution filled up within 24 hours of announcing the sign-up form. The response, Williams said, has been overwhelming and inspiring.

“Our community showed up and showed out,” he said. “We met with church leaders, presented our ideas, posted our video, and by the next day, the sign-up was full. Churches are such a pillar of the Black community, and when there’s a time of need, they always show up.”

Students are encouraged to volunteer by showing up, donating, or simply spreading the word.

“Of course, volunteer assistance is the biggest way that college students can help,” James said. “And since the church is so close to campus, you don’t have to worry about transportation—you can walk right over.”

For James, it’s a lot more than clocking service hours.

“I think we need to emphasize doing community service for the act of doing community service,” she added. “Not just for getting hours or showing an organization that you have them, but truly being rooted in service, just as Aggies work.”

The Bountiful Blessings program will be in place for the next six weeks, with its final distribution taking place on the Friday before Christmas. Organizers hope to extend the effort as long as SNAP remains on hold, ensuring no family in Greensboro goes without a meal. The church, alongside A&T students, plans to share a public calendar so families know when and where to pick up meals.

As the holiday season approaches, the partnership between Bethel AME and North Carolina A&T stands as a reminder that community is important. A&T students are proving that it’s possible to make a difference, even just by showing up for one another.