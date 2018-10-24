A different ballot

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The 2018 midterm election is offering a ballot that is not full of heterosexual, white males. People of all race, gender, and sexual orientation are running for the big seats in office.

The election ballot in key states is finally presenting constituents with representatives that look like them.

The progressive “blue wave” is coming to overthrow not just Capitol Hill, but also local and state legislators. The “blue wave” is about more than Democrats running races to regain control of the house and the Senate; people are starting to realize that this country does not represent them.

States like Florida, Georgia, and Maryland may be expecting their first black governor. Americans have only elected two black governors in American history. This could soon change in the next two weeks.

The Mayor of Tallahassee, Florida, Andrew Gillum, took the state of Florida by storm after winning his Florida primary. Gillum is a graduate of Florida A&M University and began pursuing a career in public service.

Gillum has faced racially motivated speech from his Republican opponent, Ron DeSantis. DeSantis told Floridians “Don’t monkey this up.” This offensive speech did not result in a resistance from Gillum.

Stacey Abrams – who is an HBCU grad like Gillum – is also running for Governor in a traditionally red state. Abrams is the Democratic candidate for Governor of Georgia. Abrams is currently receiving criticism from conservatives for attending a flag burning while she attended Spelman College.

In other areas, LGBTQIA representatives are on the ballot and ready to work. Currently, there are more than 400 gay, lesbian, and bisexual or transgender candidates running for office.

One of these candidates is Sharice Davids of Kansas City, Kansas. Davids is a lesbian, native American who is running for Congress in Kansas 3rd district. Davids is also an Ex-MMA fighter, so her background is unlike most candidates. Kansas, a traditionally Republican voting state, is also home to four Indian reservations. Davids will provide a voice for those that have been pushed out of a country that is rightfully theirs.

Christine Hallquist is another groundbreaking candidate from the LGBTQIA community. Hallquist is the first openly transgender person to run for Governor. As a Democrat, she wants to tackle issues in Vermont, including helping Vermont reach 90 percent renewable energy by 2050.

The blue wave is also making its way to N.C. A&T.

One of the congressional districts dividing the campus has the chances of flipping its Republican seat. Kathy Manning is on track to become the next Congresswoman to represent district 13 which is currently overseen by Republican Ted Budd.

Manning has been endorsed by several key members of Congress, including G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina’s first district and Jim Clyburn who previously served as the House majority whip. Congressman John Lewis, one of the champions around the civil rights movement, endorsed Manning at Bennett College on October 19.

As Democratic candidates from all backgrounds run for office, Americans are finally seeing the positive repercussions of President Donald Trump’s election.

Trump’s open hate speech has made the country more transparent than ever, on both sides. Conservatives rhetoric around gun rights and immigration and being combated by black people who have experienced gun violence and DACA recipients who are here to receive an education.

People are being open about the lives they live and the situations they have faced. We are seeing unprecedented numbers of minorities voicing their issues and concerns and not just on social media. The current candidates are the future of the American population.