GHOE step show to feature Battle of the Bands

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Many activities during the Greatest Homecoming on Earth are highly anticipated, and the annual step show is one those events due to this year’s line up.

The 2018 Homecoming Step Show will take place on Nov. 2, at the Greensboro Coliseum. As usual, N.C. A&T Pan-Hellenic battle for a chance to win bragging rights. However, this year also includes a match between the Blue and Gold Marching Machine and Norfolk State Spartan Legion. The battle of these two bands is being named “the biggest band blowout ever” by many.

Tickets are still being sold at the Ticket Office for students at $17. For the public, tickets can be bought on Ticketmaster for $25 in advance and $30 on the day of.