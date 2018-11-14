Can The Aggies Repeat As MEAC Champs?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

With only one game left in the regular season the N.C. A&T Aggies (8-2) are back in first place and are planning on making another trip to Atlanta.

Overall, it has been a great season for the Aggies. The team has had three, very, impressive victories against East Carolina University (2-7), Jacksonville State University (8-2), and Bethune-Cookman University (6-5).

Although there were two upset losses against, Morgan State University (2-7), and Florida A&M University (6-4), by game winning field goals, the defending MEAC and Celebration Bowl champions still had hope.

FAMU had the edge for a majority of the season and in order for the Aggies to regain first place in the MEAC, for the second straight season, they would have to win out or hope for a FAMU loss. Fortunately, for the Aggies, the Rattlers lost their last two games against Howard University (4-5), 31-23, and South Carolina State University (4-5), 44-21.

This bumped the Aggies ahead of the Rattlers for the top spot in the MEAC.

N.C. A&T is on a three-game winning streak and the team is coming off of a very impressive homecoming and week 10 victory over Norfolk State University (3-5), 37-20, and Savannah State University (2-7), 28-12.

The Aggies ran all over the Tiger’s defense last week, rushing for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

Leading the way in rushing was running back Marquell Cartwright, who, rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown. A season ago he rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns on the ground against the Tigers.

Other standouts on the Aggies’ offense were quarterback Kylil Carter, with 146 total yards and two touchdowns, and running back Jah-Maine Martin with 70 rushing yards and a score.

The Aggies’ defense continued its success against the Tigers by only allowing 12 points. The Aggies’ stingy defense has allowed an average of 14.5 points per game, which is number two in the MEAC.

The Aggies’ final game is against their bitter rival North Carolina Central University (4-5) this Saturday, November 17th , at 2:00pm.

N.C. A&T against N.C. Central, better known as the Aggie-Eagle classic, is by far the most anticipated game of the season. Not only is the MEAC championship at stake, but to have bragging rights for the season is always a good feeling in Aggieland or Durham.

A season ago, the Aggies’ defense was stout only giving up a total of 10 points to a good Eagles’ offense. N.C. Central could only manage to obtain 215 total yards of offense against that stellar defense.

The Aggies had 358 total yards of offense, 259 yards on the ground along with two touchdowns by Marquell Cartwright, and 153 yards in the air along with a touchdown reception by wide receiver Elijah Bell.

The Aggies plan to finish this season off strong as they aim to continue their winning ways in extraordinary fashion.

reword this

change because the savannah state game is now in the past