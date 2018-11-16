The Life of Stan Lee

What Stan Lee did

Writer and co-author of Marvel comics Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95 Monday morning November 12th, 2018. Lee Began writing comics in 1939 and he helped create most of our beloved superheroes in the Marvel universe today. Some of those heroes being Spiderman, Ironman, Thor, Black Panther, The Hulk, and The X-men. Lee was a bright spirited man who stood for lots of positive things and against all negative things such as racism, bigotry, and bullying. Lee told magazine “The Guardian” he used the X-men as a metaphor for the civil rights movement in the 60s. Professor Xavier being Dr. Martin Luther King and his nemesis Magneto portraying civil rights activist Malcolm X. He also created the superhero who has gained popularity recently, Black Panther. Lee was not fond of the civil rights battle and wanted a black superhero to have the lead in one of his comics thus Black Panther was created. Lee’s impact on the comic book and science fiction world has had a very positive impact on the two.

Lee helped many men, women, and children escape their real-world problems by just picking up a comic book and reading about their favorite hero’s next adventure. With the civil rights movement being very prominent in the 60s comic books were a good distraction from all of the chaos shown on television. With the many superheroes, Lee created Spiderman has probably been the most iconic in marvel comics. With the release of the first Spiderman movie in 2002 sparked the super fan base of the beloved “friendly neighborhood Spiderman”. After the first spiderman movie released in 2002, there were 5 spiderman movies to follow featuring different actors playing peter parker for 3 of the movies. Over the past decade, spiderman has remained popular in comics and movies but the most popular marvel movies that have been produced have been the Avengers movies. Starting off with the release of Ironman in 2008 since then Marvel has released solo movies for every lead avenger up until 2012 when the brought all the heroes together releasing the very first marvel avengers movie.

What Stan Lee Left Behind

The MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) opened up the floodgates for many new characters to be revealed. The MCU started in 2008 with Ironman, played by Robert Downey Jr. Stan Lee has had a ton of creations, but in February of this year; The Black Panther became one of the most groundbreaking movies of all time. According to “deadline.com”, Black Panther may possibly be the first superhero film nominated for Best Picture, but what does this film have in common with all others… Stan Lee appearance!

Seeing his vision come to life through all these characters was a long process through comics. Having the responsibility of allowing everyone to flourish is a thing of beauty when you have so many of Hollywood’s big names in your cast. Each film that is being released reveals new identities. Lee was a man of honor and respect, although there was separation throughout the country; Stan Lee saw no colors or gender. In March of 2019, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have its first female-led film with Captain Marvel.

The one question that always seems to spark interest is: Who’s the strongest/most powerful character in Marvel? The answer is Stan Lee. There have been many myths of a few characters in these film and “The Watch” has been one. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2, Lee appeared with a few space aliens who predict and see the outcome of events. Lee dressed in a space suit filled in the lines revealing he is the “One Above All”.

With two Marvel films already wrapped and ready for 2019, the Stan Lee tribute will leave many in tears as some of his fellow actors were the time of his death. Twitter was filled with many “Thank You’s” and also smiles from the happy trails Lee left behind.

“Life is never complete without challenges” – Stan Lee (Playboy)

In the words of the great Stan Lee, Exclesior!