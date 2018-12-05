“Going Back To Back”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This Celebration Bowl could be a back to back win for the North Carolina A&T Aggies or vengeance for the Alcorn State Braves.

The N.C. A&T football team is headed back to the Celebration Bowl on Saturday, December 15th at 12:00 p.m. in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Aggies will be facing off against the Braves of Alcorn State University.

“I think the Aggies will win 24-17 against Alcorn,” said Orlando Gailliard, senior, applied engineering student.

This will be the second meeting between the two respected teams in Celebration Bowl history.

The two teams battled in 2015, where the Aggies took the win over the Braves, 41-34.

“It’s going to be full of impact and a really physical game, but it’ll be worth watching,” said Antoine Armstrong, graduating senior, pre-physical therapy student.

This season, Alcorn State went 9-3 after beating Southern University in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championship game on December 1st.

With the leadership of their quarterback Noah Johnson (Junior), the Braves are headed back to Atlanta.

North Carolina A&T had a good start to the season by beating Jacksonville State University (9-4) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Kickoff.

They continued to win by beating East Carolina University (3-9) and Gardner Webb University (3-8), but ended their streak by losing to the Morgan State Bears (4-7).

The Aggies finished out their season 9-2 to punch their ticket back to Atlanta.

N.C. A&T is aiming for back to back titles after taking the win over Grambling State University, 21-14, in the 2017 Celebration Bowl.

This season, some key players on offense, that may have a impact on the game, are running back, Marquell Cartwright (Redshirt Senior), and its electrifying receiving core, Elijah Bell (Junior), Zachary Leslie (Redshirt Sophomore), and Malik Wilson (Redshirt Senior).

The Aggies’ defense has continued its dominating ways from a season ago.

Key players such as defensive ends, Darryl Johnson, Jr. (Redshirt Junior), and Sam Blue (Redshirt Senior). Defensive back, Mac McCain III (Redshirt Sophomore) carried over his greatness, from a season ago, but has been sidelined due to injury.

N.C. A&T has a team that is more than capable of taking home the Championship title, again, this year.