Best Movies of 2018

This year was a great year for film. They made us laugh, they made us cry, and they gave us the diversity we’ve been needing. And with 2018 being, well, 2018, these movies were also a great distraction. Here are our top 10 movies of 2018 (in no particular order).

Black Panther

Now you knew this had to be one our list. One of the year’s first blockbusters and the third highest grossing film of all time, Black Panther gave us everything we wanted and more. When T’Challa’s father unexpectedly dies, he has to take over the role of the Black Panther while also dealing with new found responsibility and protecting the life force of his country. With well-choreographed fight scenes, strong female leads, and a thrilling plot set against the beautiful backdrop of the fictional country of Wakanda, this movie still has the whole world saying “Wakanda Forever”.

Avenger’s: Infinity War

Marvel was on a roll this year giving us hit after hit and Infinity War wasn’t any different. The penultimate of the Avengers series saw all of our favorite heroes finally come to head with Thanos. We had been waiting 10 years to see this encounter, which we ultimately regretted once Thanos snapped his fingers. Yes, it is action packed and seeing all of our favs in one movie is everything that we’ve always wanted; however, after that screen cuts to black, it feels like your heart has been ripped out. *patiently waits for Avengers 4 to be released next spring*.

Sorry To Bother You

The ‘white voice’. Everyone has one and this film directed by Boots Riley explores that as well as other unsuspecting topics. We follow Cash, played by breakout star Lakeith Stanfield, as he tries to get by in an alternate version of Oakland. Once Cash lands a job at RegalView, he uses his ‘white-voice’ to climb up the corporate ladder. Following in the footsteps of last year’s Get Out, this magical dark comedy is not your standard social commentary. Sorry To Bother You is one wild ride and once you watch it, you’ll see what we mean.

BlacKKKlansman

What happens when a black police officer goes undercover to infiltrate the KKK? You get this Spike Lee Joint starring John David Washington and Adam Driver. The film, which is based on the memoir of the same name, sees officer Ron Stallworth (Washington) use his “white voice” to infiltrate the KKK. However, because of his race, he enlists his partner Flip Zimmerman to act the part. The film boasts great performances and serves some hearty laughs; however, it draws startling comparisons between the 1970s and the present that shakes you to the core. This undoubtedly one of Spike Lee’s best films this decade.

A Quiet Place

For a movie with almost no dialogue, A Quiet Place had the audience shifting in their seats. This film takes a break from the usual jump-scare and slasher subgenre that we’re used to and gives us something fresh with its premise. When a sound-sensitive creature invades earth and will attack anything that makes noise, a family is forced to live out their days in almost complete silence. The long bouts of suspense and tension place uncomfortable anxiety in its audience and will actually make them fear the quiet. 10/10 would recommend.

Hereditary

What can we say about Hereditary that hasn’t already been said? Released by A24, the same studio that gave us Moonlight and Ex Machina, you already know you are in for something good. When the matriarch of the Graham family dies, strange and sinister things start occurring. Like A Quiet Place, this movie doesn’t take the traditional horror route and instead, preys on your psyche. This is definitely not for the faint of heart and by the time the credits roll, tongue clicks will give you chills.

Incredibles 2

Remember in 2004 when “The Incredibles” ended with an upcoming fight scene with the Underminer and we patiently waited for the sequel to be released? 14 years later, we all got our wish. The Incredibles 2 picks right back up where the original left off and follows the Parr family on a brand new adventure. When Mrs. Incredible is tapped to become the new face of the Supers, Mr. Incredible is left to become the head of the household. But when a villainous plot by the Screenslaver looms over the fate of the Supers, it’s up to the whole family to save the day. Fun and heartwarming, this is a sequel that lived up to expectations and it’s something that everyone, even your grandma, will enjoy.

Crazy Rich Asians

Every once in a while, we all itch for a good rom-com and Crazy Rich Asians scratched that itch. Based on the book of the same name by Kevin Kwan, it tells the story of Rachel, an ordinary young woman, who unknowingly falls in love with Nick, Singapore’s most rich and eligible bachelor. In addition to having a twist on a traditional Cinderella story, Crazy Rich Asians are the first major Hollywood production to have an all Asian cast in 25 years. This movie has it all: lovable characters (even though one was problematic, you know who we’re talking about), sentimental moments, and scenes that will leave you gasping for air with laughter.

Searching

This mystery thriller didn’t get the promotion it deserved, but it should have. Searching is about a father, played by John Cho, who is frantically searching for his 16-year-old daughter, Margot, after she mysteriously goes missing. After a police investigation yields no results, he takes matters into his own hands and finds that he may have not really known Margot as well as he thought he did. Searching takes the framing of telling a story through computer/phone screens and flips it on its head while also implementing twists and turns we’d never expect. It’s definitely worth the watch and will leave your mouth agape in its final moments.

Blindspotting

This is another indie movie that went under that radar we wished got more love. Blindspotting is an indie dramedy that sees Colin trying to navigate through his last 3 days of probation in “new” Oakland with his white best friend, Miles, when he witnesses an event that threatens the entire friendship. Daveed Diggs and Rafeal Casal, who play Colin and Miles respectfully, are real-life friends and wrote this screenplay that explores race relations, gentrification, while still being funny. Although the tonal shift can be jarring at times, the cinematography is moving, character interactions are genuine, and will definitely leave an impression on you.

Creed II

We know, we know: “Creed II just released! How can it be on the best list already?” But hear us out. Creed II was one of the most anticipated sequels of the year (and there were a lot of sequels this year) for a good reason. In 1985, Apollo, Adonis’s father, was killed by Ivan Drago in a fight that rocked the boxing world. 33 years later, Drago’s son Viktor challenges Adonis and he’s feeling the pressure to avenge his father and uphold his family legacy. The character development intertwined with its underlying message about who Adonis is really fighting for is phenomenal. It’s definitely the movie that we recommend you to see to close out your 2018.