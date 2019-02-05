Students get fit with Party Pilates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Courtesy of RHA

N.C. A&T Residence Hall Association and personal trainer Jasmine Brown collaborated to encourage a healthier lifestyle in students with the program, Party Pilates.

The party pilates program began with an informational session; the aspects of managing health and wellness were discussed with great details on how to achieve each characteristic.

Brown, a senior pre-med biology student, started her training journey after a breakup during her freshman year.

“I had to take control of my own life,” Brown said.

Remaining true to regaining control, Brown invested in a personal trainer from campus recreation and became fit. From there, Brown joined Herbalife and became a trainer at the Campus Recreation Center. She has also become a co-owner of Start up Nutrition and Fitness in Greensboro, NC.

The main aspect of the program was the discussion of diet and how it creates 80 percent of any physical changes within the body.

“You have to vary your meals in the cafe. No more burgers and fries every day,” Brown said

She also reiterated that the legal consumption of alcohol must be done in moderation, she believes that alcohol consumption is the main cause for the “freshman 15,” according to Brown.

The other 20 percent of transforming the body is exercise. On college campuses, prioritizing time to exercise can feel like a hard task; however, Brown suggests students choose a time that works best for their lifestyle.

“My goal is to make working out fun! It should never be something you dread,” Brown said.

Brown ensured her pilates class was fun by incorporating music, including songs such as “Twerk” by City Girls featuring Cardi B.

The exercises Brown used were possible for people with any ability level. She also recommended that all who joined the class should participate to the best of their abilities, but she also encouraged them all to challenge themselves, too.

“I honestly thought we were going to die because she asked us to sign a waiver. But it was actually a lot of fun and very doable,” said Alisa Hunter, junior nutrition student.

Before ending the class, Brown instructed participants to speak positive affirmations about themselves. This encouraged everyone in the room to embrace their bodies, as well as work to be their best selves.

If you are interested in working out with Brown; she has an open group class called Get Fit with Jazz. This class is located in the Campus Recreation Center from 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Brown is also available for one on one training; she has several workout plans available and works with college students’ budgets. Booking occurs through her Herbalife page.

The Campus Recreation Center has a boot camp deal available at $150. Brown and her colleagues are the trainers and meet twice every day with weekly weigh-ins to track progress.

Also stay on the lookout for more RHA sponsored events. They plan on having more events similar to this in the future.

“It’s our job to cater to the residents and fulfill their needs. I heard people wanted to start working out to get fit for spring break, so I put together something that would be fun and motivating,” said Milan Richardson, sophomore journalism and mass communication student and RHA public relations chair.

For more information on Get fit Jazz, you can contact her at (407) 494-9658.

To keep up with more RHA events you can follow them on Instagram at @ncat_rha.