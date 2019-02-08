N.C. A&T spring career fair to feature over 200 employers

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In a little over two weeks, N.C. A&T’s Office of Career Services will host their annual spring career fair, which will offer more opportunities for obtaining internships, co-ops, and full time positions.

The event will be held February 21st, from 9 am to 2 pm in Corbett Sports Center, featuring over 200 employers including; Abbott, BB&T, Microsoft, the Dallas Police Department, and Duke Health.

For those who haven’t secured a job for the summer, or for after graduation, the spring career fair is a great option for getting exposed to a vast variety of different career options.

Career fairs are some of the first steps to take for launching a career in most industries. Internships offer the chance for students to get hands on experience in their major while still in school, in order to aid in decision making before taking on a full-time job. Previous field experience can also lead to higher pay, along with getting through the full-time job search much faster.

Working to obtain a job offer before graduation through career fairs may also help to relieve stress for seniors, allowing for focus on finishing their final semester strong, and enjoying final college moments with friends.

For those who may need assistance, The Office of Career Services offers a wide range of services including; resume review, mock interviews, and general advice for navigating the career fair.

In order to put their best foot forward, students should conduct company research, practice their elevator pitch, and take advantage of the expertise offered by The Office of Career Services before heading into the career fair in a few weeks.