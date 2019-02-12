The Artist Bloc, a home for local creatives

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Artist Bloc is a “little hole in the wall” located at 1020 W Gate City Blvd. It is across the street from UNCG.

The artist bloc displays several different pieces of art from local artists. They add to the vibe of the establishment. However, if a piece truly speaks to someone, they are welcome to buy it.

The owner of the Artist Bloc is Darlene Mcclinton. Mcclinton is an alumna and art professor at N.C. A&T. She has also hosted an art exhibit at the International Civil Rights Museum.

During regular business hours, the Artist Bloc is an art supplies store. Occasionally, supplies discounts are offered to art students and faculty.

“The Artist Bloc is very convenient and cheaper than most art retail stores” claims Karrington Gardner, sophomore art education student.

Darlene Mcclinton welcomes students to the artist bloc. She lets students use her lounge area as a quiet place to study and do homework in between classes. It’s also a great place for creatives to network and collaborates together.

Between 8 p.m- 12 a.m, the shop doubles as a boiling pot for local creatives. The Artist Bloc hosts different types of artistic events like paint n’ sips, light shows and even comedy shows. This is done in order to reach a broad spectrum of creatives.

“The Artist Bloc is a unique creative experience for people of all artistic backgrounds. I would definitely recommend it to my friends,” says Chase Harris, a junior multimedia journalism student.

The Artist Bloc also features a cafe with a lounge-like sitting area. The atmosphere in the Artist Bloc is very laid back. The couches and ambiance set the area up to be a boiling pot for creatives. At night, the furniture gets rearranged and a stage is set up for artistic performances.

“It is not too bougie but isn’t too abstract either. Which is why the aesthetic works,” explained Chase Harris.

One of their more popular events is the open mic nights. It features a live band, live artwork, and various emerging artists from Greensboro. The Cafe also takes on a more adult atmosphere by serving alcoholic beverages and light hour devours.

The Artist Bloc also hosts child-friendly events and summer camps. Children are instructed by local Greensboro artists. The prices are usually around $20; however, group prices lower the rates. The supplies are included in the price, making it very affordable.

The Artist Bloc social media post upcoming events as well as discounts for food and art supplies

The Artist Bloc is available to feed your creative side and fuel a artistic outbreak. There is no place in Greensboro like the Artist Bloc and is open for any creative local or not.

For more information about upcoming events, follow the Artist Bloc on Instagram @theartistbloc. For any other information, call the Artist Bloc on the following number (336) 676-5384.