You Got Nailed and Spa: A Lesson about Entrepreneurship

Latosha Adams, the CEO and owner of You Got Nailed and Spa, a Black woman-owned nail salon, opened its doors on November 13, 2022, just four minutes from N.C. A&T’s campus.

On opening day, Adams recalls being scared to become a business owner but eventually was excited to know she had something to call her own that she could share with the community.

Previously, Adams worked for the local government in business development for 15 years. Her husband had the original pitch to open a business while she had a passion for nails. Together, You Got Nailed and Spa was born.

Not only is the salon conveniently located near campus, but students can expect to see faces that look like them.

Adams chose a salon in the vicinity of N.C. A&T’s campus so she could serve educated Black women. Black women were being mistreated or not offered the same quality of service at competing nail salons. Adams wanted to create a space that is comfortable for everyone who walks in her doors.

“It is hard for Black women to get into these positions and my motivation as a business owner is that I had the opportunity to employ an all Black staff and treat them the way I wanted to be treated,” Adams said. “That is my motivation daily.”

Three full-time nail technicians work at You Got Nailed and Spa. The salon provides services including acrylic nails, pedicures and natural nail care.

Nail technician Mia Ragland has been working at You Got Nailed and Spa for roughly two years. She started professionally doing nails when her hobby turned into a passion.

“My clients are what keep me coming into work everyday,” Ragland said. “Strengthening existing connections and turning new clients into regulars.”

You got Nailed and Spa approaches each client with care by taking their time and working gently on clients. Additionally, they listen to the needs of their clients and only do what you request.

“Our salon focuses on maintaining the health and integrity of the natural nail through every service,” Adams said.

You got Nailed and Spa approaches each client with care by taking their time and working gently on clients. Additionally, they listen to the needs of their clients and only do what you request.

While opening her salon has been rewarding for Adams, there have been unexpected challenges she’s faced with operating a business. One of the most shocking was the unexpected expenses.

“The fire department comes in yearly to collect money for the fire extinguisher,” Adams said. “Who knew?”

Adams has a piece of advice for students looking to start their own business.

“Students who are seeking entrepreneurship should most importantly not be scared,” she said. “Do take a leap of faith, but also plan ahead, do adequate research and stay organized. Owning a business is going to take work.”

You Got Nailed and Spa offers $5 off on services $55 or more to high school and college students in the surrounding area.

The salon is open from 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. every Tuesday through Sunday. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.

To book an appointment, visit their website or follow them on Instagram @yougotnailed_spa.