6 Organizations team up to host N.C. A&T’s first Women’s Empowerment March

More than 30 women gathered to hold N.C. A&T’s first women’s empowerment march in honor of Women’s History Month on March 22 at the Dudley Memorial Building.

At noon, the women marched from the A&T Four Statue to Center City Park in downtown Greensboro. They chanted phrases like “Women’s rights are human rights” and held posters with empowering messages.

Black Period(t) Project hosted the march in collaboration with five other organizations: B.O.S.S. (Building Our Successful Sisters), Mentoring for H.E.R., Girls Like Me Incorporated, Ladies of Excellence, and A&T’s section of the National Council of Negro Women.

The march was organized and led by Jada Kelly, political advocacy chair for Black Period(t) Project and senior psychology student.

“Events like this are so important because they not only raise awareness for crucial causes, but also provide a platform for different voices to come together and support each other,” Kelly said. “When women unite across organizations, it helps create a stronger network of solidarity.”

This network and sense of community were felt last Saturday as the women took the 40-minute march as an opportunity to catch up and talk with fellow members. Onlookers expressed support by shouting or honking their horns.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Trump’s return to office, women’s rights have been under attack in 19 states, including North Carolina, where abortion bans have been enacted.

In this current political climate, it is important for women to know their voices are heard. Marches and rallies serve as a physical manifestation of expressing rights as citizens.

All of the organizations involved in the march focus on women’s advocacy and building community among Black women.

Savannah Spearman, a junior biology pre-med student and community service and outreach chair for Girls Like Me Incorporated, shared why she continues to advocate for Black women like herself and her aspirations to become an obstetrician and gynecologist after graduation.

“Issues like reproductive freedom and women’s rights have been very important parts of my mission,” Spearman said. “As a future Black female doctor, I believe that events like this help build community because we are all from very different backgrounds but have the same goal of empowering women.”

This wasn’t the first march Black Period(t) Project has hosted. They hold their annual Period Action Day (PAD) Walk in the fall, which raises awareness for menstrual inequities such as period product tax.

Kelly was also involved in planning the PAD Walk, which has been held for three years. This event marks A&T’s first women’s empowerment march.

“I loved being able to start a new tradition and amplify women’s voices,” Kelly said. “This cause means a lot to me as a young adult woman navigating these uncertain political times. Our rights are always on the ballot with new officials taking office, so it’s imperative we speak up and show our support every chance we get! Women’s rights are human rights!”

For students interested in advocating for women’s rights, visit the Instagrams of the organizations involved for more information about joining: @Blackperiodtproject, @ncat_ncnw, @ladiesofexcellence, @girlslikeme_gso, @mentoringforher, @boss.pdv.