Why Rolling Loud is Worth the Waitlist

This year’s Rolling Loud will take place in Miami, Florida. Rolling Loud is a three-day festival and has been in existence since 2015. According to Rolling Loud’s website, this year’s headliners are Migos, Travis Scott and Kid Cudi. Other well-known artists that will be performing at this year’s Rolling Loud are Cardi B, Rick Ross, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and Gucci Mane.

Migos is expecting to kick-off the Rolling Loud Festival. Migos is a rap group that consists of three members Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff.

Quavo is the artist that has been mostly in the spotlight during his career. This past year, Quavo has been in the spotlight due to his solo album that he released called Quavo Huncho.

Takeoff also released a solo album this year called The Last Rocket.

Offset is also said to be working on his own solo album as well. With the Migos consistently being in the news this past year, it’s important to not miss them in this year’s Rolling Loud.

Travis Scott is coming off a phenomenal year in music and pop culture. He recently went on tour for his album Astroworld and that has been nominated for multiple Grammy’s this year. He has been nominated in the categories of album of the year, best rap song (Sicko Mode) and best rap performance (Sicko Mode).

According to Billboard, Travis Scott has stated that he is “super thankful to all of his fans and supporters” for his Grammy nominations. Travis Scott has also recently had a daughter named Stormi with his partner Kylie Jenner this past year.

On February 3, 2019, Travis Scott performed at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show along with Big Boi and Maroon 5 as well as a performance at the Grammy’s on February 10, 2019.

This year has just started, and Travis Scott has already had a great kick start. Travis Scott is known for his great performances and stage presence and is expected to do a great job at this year’s Rolling Loud.

Another well-known artist that is expected to perform at this year’s Rolling Loud is no other than Cardi B. After having a record-breaking debut album titled Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B has quickly emerged to a superstar.

Her single “Bodak Yellow”, has become the largest running chart-topper by a solo female artist since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing) In 1998. Her single spent three weeks at the top of the charts and she has shown that she has more great things to come.

On top of having a record-breaking debut album, she has been nominated for two Grammys. Her Grammy nominations are in the categories of Best Rap Performance (Bodak Yellow) and Best Rap Song (Bodak Yellow).

This year’s Rolling Loud looks like it is going to be an exciting one. The 2019 Rolling Loud tickets prices range from $310 for 3-Day General Admission to $709.99 for the 3-Day VIP Experience.

With many great artists expected to come, the festival has already sold out of tickets. Although there are no tickets currently available, you can be placed on the waiting list by visiting www.rollingloud.com/waitlist/. Rolling Loud is expected to take place on May 10-May 12.