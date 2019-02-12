Free gaming week in the student center

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

For all of the gamers who have wanted to play in the Student Center’s game rooms but don’t want to pay, this week is the week for you.

This week, you will be able to play pool and video games for free.

This is a part of N.C. A&T’s annual student appreciation week. What better way to show appreciation than to let everyone have fun for free?

To join the fun, go to the help desk located in front of Chick-Fil-A and SubConnection and ask for a ticket.

Tickets can be used in either the pool room or video game room and will allow you up to one hour of free playtime after that the time is up.

There is no limit on the number of times you can play video games or pool, though you can not get multiple tickets at one time.

Be sure to take advantage of this opportunity to play and compete against your friends.