Baseball team starts quest for MEAC gold

Aggie Baseball team begins the quest to reclaim the conference championship

The defending Mid Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC) champions will start their season by hosting a three-game homestand versus the Niagara University Monte on Friday, Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. at the War Memorial Stadium.

The Aggies’ first road game will be on Tuesday, Feb. 19 against the UNC Tar Heels.

The Aggies went 32-25 last season and were led by senior outfielder Dawnoven Smith.

Smith had a .335 batting average and a team-leading, eight home runs.

On the pitching staff, they are led by junior Michael Johnson, who went 7-2 in 14 appearances.

N.C. A&T is looking to continue the momentum into the 2019 season.

They won the MEAC for the first time since 2005 under Coach Ben Hall. This led to an appearance in the NCAA tournament, also the first appearance since they won the MEAC in 2005.

The Aggies will be bringing in six new freshman players on a mostly veteran squad which is bringing back more than 20 players.

The Aggies, who went 16-8 in conference play last season, begin conference play against North Carolina Central on March 8.

This will be the start of the race for MEAC gold once again.