N.C. A&T’s Minorities in Sports Hosting Sports Business Conference

The N.C. A&T chapter of Minorities in Sports (MiS) is set to host a Sports Business Conference on Saturday, April 13, collaborating with companies to speak to students through panels and discussions about the sports business industry.

Zaria Gabriel, a senior liberal arts and marketing student is the current president of the organization and has hopes that this conference will help the participants leave with valuable connections and possible internship opportunities.

“How can we market the organizations to the school and continuously find ways to process our members’ career interest in sports,” said Gabriel.

This event was no easy feat since the planning began during winter break of the fall semester. Gabriel brought in MiS alum Jordan Young to help with some finishing touches which Gabriel describes as a “great roller coaster ride”.

MiS has been involved in hosting many events for students looking to work and gain experience in the field of sports such as a Sports Industry Night, volunteering for the ACC Women’s Basketball Championship, and speaker sessions that bring in professionals already within the industry.

As a lasting legacy, before she graduates, Gabriel wants to leave the organization and university with this event for students within the Greensboro area and in the state of North Carolina to take part of.

The conference will feature representatives from companies and teams such as the Detroit Lions, the Professional Golf Association, Wasserman, Atlantic Coastal Conference (ACC), the founder of MiS, and Black Sports Business Academy founder Vincent Pierson.

The announcement of the conference has students ready and prepared for this opportunity, especially seniors who are graduating this upcoming May and still looking for a possible full-time job.

“I’m looking forward to connecting with like-minded individuals in attendance who are passionate about expanding their understanding of the sports and entertainment industry,”said Pedro Dudley, a senior journalism and mass communications student.

In the field of sports and entertainment it’s not only about the knowledge of the field, but it’s also about the connections and who you know that can put you in certain places.

“I am also eager to learn from the panelists and pick their brain on how they got to the positions they are currently in,” said Dudley.

With the end goal of seniors looking to build and strengthen connections for post grad opportunities, this conference will also prepare other undergraduates students on what to work towards and build until it’s their time to walk across the stage.

If you are interested in attending click here.












