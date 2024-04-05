N.C. A&T Baseball Aggies Swept for the First Time this Season

The Diamond Aggies have cooled off from their hot start in the season. Last weekend, they suffered their first series sweep this season at the hands of the University of North Carolina Wilmington Seahawks.

The Aggies are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, which is their longest this season.

“You got to tip your cap to them coming into our ballpark and really doing what they do well,” said head coach Ben Hall. “ The big takeaway is that we had our first stumble of the year.”

The losing streak began last Tuesday when they fell 5-10 against the nationally ranked, No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels.

Their second conference series was against the UNCW Seahawks, who were 5-2 over the last seven games and already coming off a series sweep in their conference opener against Elon.

A big third inning for the Seahawks lineup, where they plated three runs, would be the turning point of the game. The Aggies bats fell cold and could only plate one run in the bottom of the ninth, while the Seahawks added runs in the sixth, eighth, and ninth innings to win game one, 9-3.

“We learned a lot at the box and the mound,” said senior Michael Logan. “Big learning experience last weekend”

The second game of the series was more of the same for the Aggies. The lineup started the game well, putting the team ahead by two runs early. The Seahawks would climb back throughout the game. Eventually, winning the second game of the series 7-2, clinching the series and going for the sweep on Sunday.

The series’ final game saw the Seahawks jump out to a six-run lead over the Aggies after the second inning. The Aggies would try to mount a comeback, cutting the lead to only two runs after the fifth inning. The comeback would halt when the Seahawks plated seven runs in the top of the sixth.

“Just try to do a little analyzing what we have to do better,” said Hall. “It was just one week; we have been playing good baseball.”

The Aggies next game after the sweep was against the Gardner-Webb University Bulldogs. Both lineups had an amazing day at the plate. The final score looked more like a football score ending in an Aggie loss, 20 to 10.

The Aggies got out to a six-run lead by the end of the third inning, but the Bulldogs offense would respond with big fourth and fifth innings to take back the lead from the Aggies. They would never turn back and end the game early in the eighth by run rule.

“Flush the bad stuff from last weekend and work in practice this week,” said Logan. “Just putting the weekend behind us, really.”

The Aggies have a big opportunity to get back into the win column with a three-game series against Campbell University this weekend. The Camels are currently 20 and 8 overall, with a 3-3 record in the CAA Conference. The Aggies travel to Jim Perry Stadium, opening the first game on Friday, April 5th.