College of engineering to celebrate national engineering week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Every year, N.C. A&T’s College of Engineering celebrates National Engineers Week (E-Week) in conjunction with the spring career fair, by offering networking and learning opportunities for engineering students.

This year, E-Week will be on Feb. 18-22, with the theme being “Aggie engineers event amazing.”

Events will be hosted in classrooms within Graham, Cherry, and McNair halls.

Throughout the week, there will be chances for students to meet representatives from companies such as Northrop Grumman, Texas Instruments, Boeing and more in order to learn more about the respective companies and job opportunities.

Students will even have the chance to secure interview spots ahead of what is projected to be the largest N.C. A&T spring career fair, with more than 200 companies set to be in attendance.

There will be a series of workshops and lunch-and-learn events, featuring a wide range of topics including sessions on acing a technical interview, how to be successful the first year on the job and making the decision to go to grad school or straight into industry.

Engineering students can register for events until end of day Friday, Feb. 15 – or until workshops are full – through the following link: https://ncat.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8qbjVwpFwvq7WbH