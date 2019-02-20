Track and Field teams look dominant going into postseason

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Before the Lady Aggies appear at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Nationals in Birminghan, Alabama, they have to make a pit stop at the Mid Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC) indoor track and field championship in Landover, Maryland.

The Women’s Track and Field team is looking to “three-peat” as the MEAC conference champions.

At the Tyson Invitational, the women put on a dominating display which was led by Kayla White.

White ran the fastest indoor 200-meter sprint time in the world this year and teammate Cabrea Sturgis is ranked 11th in the nation for the 200-meter sprint .

They are two of the top 15 runners in the nation for the Aggies.

N.C. A&T jumped from 50th place to 14th in one weekend, which favors heavy momentum for the Aggies going into the MEAC championship.

Not to be outdone, the Men’s Track and Field team won four times at the Virginia Tech Challenge.

The men actually scored five victories as they got the return of first-team, All-American junior Jaylan Mitchell made his indoor season debut.

Both teams are dominant as they go forward and aspire to be what they have been for the last two season: conference champions.