A taste of soul food

Luxe Restaurant is a black-owned soul food restaurant in Greensboro, NC. It is a popular spot to most but a hidden delicacy to others.

What makes Luxe unique is that it is a club at night but a full-service restaurant during the day. This form of operations means that their hours are unusual. It is opened from 11:30 am – 4:00 pm during the weekdays, 12pm-6pm on Saturdays, and are closed on Sundays.

They serve many entrées such as fried fish, pork chops and more.

However, what they are best known for are their Luxe Signature wings. The signature wings are fried but coated in a sweet and spicy sauce. Everything comes with two sides, but their mac & cheese is to die for and their yams are delicious.

Aside from having great food, Luxe has great customer service as well.

Alex, a waitress at Luxe, who has been working at Luxe for almost a year stated as to why she felt Luxe was different than other soul food restaurants Greensboro.

“It’s a family vibe,” she stated. People here care about their job, the waiters care about serving people and the chefs care about making people happy. I think that is what makes the difference.”

Aside from being family-oriented, Luxe goes above and beyond to help the community.

“We had two community service events here, one was on Halloween and one was during Thanksgiving and people came in on their time off to help out”, stated Alex.

The way that Luxe cares for its customers really shows and is reflected in the response of the customers

“Realy the environment is dope, it gives that good southern soul food feel”, states Kenneth Grady, a local customer that eats at Luxe regularly. “The waiters are very friendly and treat you like family.”

So, if you want to try a restaurant where you can taste the love in the food. Go to Luxe, for it is certain that you will not be disappointed.