Women’s circle promotes dialogue for NCAT

As Women’s History Month approaches in March, The Office of Student Development and iLead held its second annual Women’s Circle dedicated to inspiring and empowering women through conversation.

This is a multi-series program, with part one held on Feb. 13, followed by part two on Feb. 20 in Craig Hall facilitated by iLead coordinator, Briana Mack. The women’s circle was developed as a method to create discussions involving women in leadership and their perspectives on current N.C. A&T campus and societal issues.

The women’s circle provides a space for women and other interested parties to share their experiences, thoughts and views.

“I think the women’s circle is necessary for encouraging and empowering other women and bringing them together for self-care,” said Mack.

Part two focused on the topics of womanhood, support systems, microaggressions, and power trips.

Students who attended the event offered their opinions and discussed definitions of beauty standards for black women. Advice on how to have strong support systems and the ins and outs of women in corporate and professional spaces.

“It was a group of women able to sit in a room, relate to each other and have a conversation,” said Jeanette Felder, senior child development and family studies student.

The Office of Student Development aims to support N.C. A&T by working with other organizations in relation to election season, religious and spiritual life, Martin Luther King Jr. day, and the Aggie Source student food pantry, but also holds programs that promote the growth of students.

The women’s circle series will conclude its series with part three set for March, which will be followed by a screening of the documentary ‘Souls of Black Girls’ to celebrate Women’s History Month.