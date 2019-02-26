Living Your Best Life featuring TD Jakes
February 26, 2019
If you’re looking for a powerful word this upcoming spring look no more because Bishop TD Jakes will be here.
Starting Monday, Feb. 25, tickets will be on sale online at ncataggies.com or at the university ticket office open to the public.
For students, one ticket will be free but for general admission, it will $44 USD.
Jakes is being featured as a guest in the chancellor’s speaker series, “Living Your Best life.”
Jakes will be in Corbett sports center on Thursday, April 11 at 6 p.m.
This is an event you won’t want to miss, so hurry and get your tickets quick before it’s too late!
