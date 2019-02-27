NCAT basketball running the MEAC

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Aggies are looking to win their first regular season MEAC title since 1988 and are very close to doing it.

With the momentum they have got lately, they could also win their first conference tournament for the first time since 2013.

The Aggies boast a 16-12 record overall and an 11-3 record in conference play which is good enough for second, only trailing Norfolk State who are 12-1 in conference play.

N.C A&T are winners of their last five of six with all victories coming against conference opponents.

The turnaround for the Aggies has been magnificent considering they started the season 0-5.

Before heading to the Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC) tournament in Norfolk, Virginia, the Aggies will finish their four-game homestand at the Corbett Sports Center with a showdown against the Florida A&M Rattlers on March 2, and versus Interstate 85 rivals the Eagles of North Carolina Central.

Not to be outdone, the Lady Aggies basketball team is in first place in the MEAC as they have a 17-10 record overall and a 14-0 record in conference play.

The defending conference champions have won their last 13 games. They also will finish up their four-game homestand with games against the Rattlers and Eagles, before heading to the MEAC tournament.

The Lady Aggies last won the regular season MEAC title in 2016 and have already clinched this season’s regular season title with two games remaining.