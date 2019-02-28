100 Collegiate Women host Girls room

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

100 Collegiate Women is hosting Girl’s room, a program where women express themselves to one another as a stress reliever by supporting each other in talking about relationships, friendships and school.

The mission of Girl Talk is to provide a safe space for women to come together and have intimate conversations while also providing structure that supports personal and professional growth.

100 Collegiate Women hopes to build a landscape where girls genuinely know their value and self-worth and encourage positive thinking, boost open-mindedness and connect girls with other culture.

Join these ladies in a welcoming environment filled with female comradery on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 from 7 – 8:30 p.m. in Student Center Room 385.