The A&T Register

100 Collegiate Women host Girls room

Lauren Mitchell, theWORD Lead Reporter
February 28, 2019
100 Collegiate Women is hosting Girl’s room, a program where women express themselves to one another as a stress reliever by supporting each other in talking about relationships, friendships and school.

The mission of Girl Talk is to provide a safe space for women to come together and have intimate conversations while also providing structure that supports personal and professional growth.

100 Collegiate Women hopes to build a landscape where girls genuinely know their value and self-worth and encourage positive thinking, boost open-mindedness and connect girls with other culture.

Join these ladies in a welcoming environment filled with female comradery on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 from  7 – 8:30 p.m. in Student Center Room 385.

