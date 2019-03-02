Ten things to pack for a great spring break

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The worst part about going on vacation is knowing what to pack and trying not to bring your entire house in your suitcase. This is why I came up with 10 items you NEED in your suitcase before heading off anywhere!

1. Hygiene Products

This may be common sense to most, but to some people, it may not. Yes, you need all of your personal hygiene products. That means travel size deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste, soap, feminine products, lotion, etc. You need it all!

2. Cash/Cards

Of course, you wouldn’t go out of town broke (at least I would hope so!) Always carry around some cash along with your cards just in case a certain place doesn’t take cards or in case you get in a rut. Also, make sure to pack your ID.

3. Charger/Portable Charger

How else do you plan to charge your phone? Also, if you don’t have one already, invest in a reliable and long lasting portable charger. I found my iHome portable charger at TJ Maxx for $20. That way you can charge your phone on the go!

4. Headphones

Everyone loves to listen to music while traveling. Whether you have the latest air pods or a pair of Beats by Dr. Dre, be sure to have some headphones to keep you from having to listen to that crying baby on the airplane or the old man snoring on the train. Check out 3D Insider to find out which type of headphones are best for you.

5. Camera

Whether it’s your Nikon camera or a disposable camera, you are bound to take plenty of pictures on vacation. Make sure to capture each moment with some cool flicks!

6. Sunglasses

Pack some cute shades to not only protect your eyes but to also spruce up each of your outfits and cute bathing suits. Check out how advice blogger Marshea Chanel wore her shades on vacation last summer!

7. Bathing Suits

Whether you’re going to a place with warm weather or even if you’re going somewhere cold. No matter your location, it’s important to pack some bathing suits just in case. You can wear them on the beach or just to hang by the pool. Check out how I rocked a sexy bathing suit on spring break last year.

8. Outfits

Make sure to pack some cute and chic outfits for vacation. You never really know what may come up, so play it safe and pack one or two extra outfits, along with the many outfits you have packed for the number of days you plan to stay. Look up your favorite fashion bloggers and YouTubers to get extra inspiration!

9. Sunscreen

No matter the location, you’re prone to getting a tan. Protect your skin by applying some sunscreen before you head out!

10. Medicine/Medical Kit

If you have medicine you have to take daily or if you just want to bring something for occasional headaches. It’s very important to always have your meds on hand. If you’re clumsy like me, you may also want to bring a small medical kit for occasional boo-boos!