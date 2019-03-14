Council of Presidents present Black Culture Worldwide

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It’s Hometown Week! During the week of March 11 – 16, students are invited to view and participate in the hometown and cultural organizations on campus.

In celebration of Hometown Week, the Council of Presidents (COP) will be hosting Black Culture Worldwide, a panel displaying the intricacies of blackness through geographic locations.

Black Culture Worldwide will be hosted in Merrick Auditorium 125 on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Also throughout the week, a canned goods drive competition will take place to see which org can collect the most canned goods to donate to the Aggie Source Pantry.

The collection will be in the Student Center, Suite 332.