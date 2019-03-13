The 6 women running for President

Marianne Williamson, Democrat

Courtesy of: supersoul.tv

Author of many spirituality and self-help books, Marianne Williamson believes America needs a “spiritual awakening.” That, according to her, is the key to curing political chaos. In 2014, Williamson ran for Congress as an independent but lost. She is the founder of a charity that supplies meals to people with illnesses. Williamson also proposed $100 billion in reparations for slavery. $10 billion of that would be distributed yearly over a decade for economic and education projects.

Tulsi Gabbard, Democrat

Courtesy Of: Elyse Samuels/The Washington Post

Tulsi Gabbard is a congresswoman from Hawaii. Also an Army National Guard veteran, Gabbard says that she is aware of the many problems facing the American people and wants to be a part of the solution. In the past, she has come under fire for her anti-gay statements and her affiliation with an anti-gay advocacy group. She has since apologized. The conflict of American military intervention overseas, including in countries like Syria, is one of the main issues she plans to address. Gabbard also supported Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primaries.

Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat

Courtesy of: Zach Gibson

Now a senator, Kirsten Gillibrand was also a former congresswoman from New York. Being a mom, Gillibrand plans to fight for children as if they are her own. She has made her voice heard in the White House by becoming one of the leading liberal voices in the Senate. Women’s equality is a priority on her agenda.

Kamala Harris, Democrat

Courtesy of: Stephen Maturen

Kamala Harris is a former attorney general of California and a former San Francisco district attorney. Harris believes that this country “needs some leadership that provides a vision of the country in which everyone could see themselves.” Harris is also known for her tough questions of President Trump’s cabinet nominees, as well as Brett M. Kavanaugh, his supreme court nominee. She also unveiled middle-class tax cut legislation last fall, and has stood behind a liberal civil rights agenda in the Senate.

Amy Klobuchar, Democrat

Courtesy of: greenvilleonline.com

Amy Klobuchar is a Senator from Minnesota and a former attorney. She says, “it’s time to organize, time to galvanize, time to take our democracy.” She has called for the Democrats to focus on reclaiming the swing states in the of the country. Klobuchar also continues to fight for legislation to take action against the opioid epidemic.

Elizabeth Warren, Democrat

Courtesy of: Elise Amendola/AP

Elizabeth Warren is a Massachusetts Senator and former professor at Harvard University. She has done worked hard to prepare for this presidential run. She went so far as to release her DNA test results concerning her Native American heritage. Income inequality is the top of her list of issues to address. She thinks it’s “time for women to go to Washington and fix our broken government, and that includes a woman at the top.”