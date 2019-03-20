Something in the Water

Tickets went on sale for the Something in the Water festival last Friday.

The three-day festival is set to begin on April 26 until April 28, 2019. This would be right on time for the annual, College Beach Weekend at VA Beach.

With the rise of scams like the infamous Fyre festival, some questioned the #SITWFest and searched for confirmation. However Pharrell Williams, artist and producer, tweeted a gif as a hint to the announcement of the festival.

The line-up is packed with several well-known artists, including Pharrell, Missy Elliot, SZA and Travis Scott.

On March 11, artists have been added to the list of performers, such as Diddy, Usher and Snoop Dogg.

VA Beach Oceanfront hotels are near sold out due to the festival, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

Since it is during College Beach Weekend, many students have complained about the service fee of the festival’s ticket. The “Early Bird” and “3-day VIP” tickets are sold out. The “General Admission” prices are set at $195 with service fee equalling to $49.44. This makes the total cost of the GA pass to be $244.44.

This service fee for Something In The Water has me gasping me for air lololol. Still got my ticket tho — Erin Nicole (@_RichInBeauty) March 8, 2019

Williams was excited to launch the festival since he made a promise for his hometown.

“I made a promise to God that if i was able to see the world, I would bring the best of what I saw back to Virginia Beach,” said Williams.