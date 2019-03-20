The Student News Site of North Carolina A&T State University

The A&T Register

Two new inductees to the Agricultural Hall of Fame

Jerry Humphrey III, theScore Lead Reporter
March 20, 2019
On Friday, April 5, two new men will be inducted into the Agricultural Hall of Fame at N.C. A&T in the Student Center Ballroom.

James Carlton Kearney Sr and Samuel J. Dunn will be the individuals inducted. Most members of this hall of fame are known for their activities and research for the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CAES) program.

This will be a great opportunity for students – especially in the CAES program – to come and witness Aggie excellence at its finest.

This event starts at 5:30 p.m., and it is open to the public with a $25 admission fee.

 

