NCAT PRISM WEEK

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University’s LGBT+ organization is known as Prism. The purpose of Prism is to provide a safe place for people on campus that Identify as part of the LGBT+ community. Prism will be having a week devoted to hosting special events in an attempt to raise awareness of the LGBT+ community. All of their events are open to the entire campus.

Monday, March 25: Vision board workshop

Prism wants to help others discover their vision and make a visual representation of them to provide people with the motivation to achieve that vision.

Tuesday, March 26: #NCATPrism

Post pride pictures on social media using the hashtag #NCATPrism and tag @ncatprism to possibly be featured on the Prism social media account, while showcasing the pride for how you identify.

Wednesday, March 27: Mixer

Prism is teaming up Uncg’s No label LGBT group to host a Mixer in the student center ballroom. There will be wrist bands provided so that everyone in attendance is aware of how others identify.

Thursday, March 28: Mental Health discussion

Prism will be teaming up with guest speaker Lakisha Ellison from counseling services to discuss the stigma against getting help and the practice of self-care while being black and a member of the LGBT+ community.

Friday, March 29: Movie Night

Prism will be screening the movie Moonlight. Moonlight is about A young man going through his youth adolescence and early adult life. It demonstrates the difficulties he endures with how he identifies, which includes the physical and emotional abuse he endures throughout his life. Snacks will be provided at this event.